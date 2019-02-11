Some Of Jussie Smollett’s Neighbors Believe He Is Lying About Attack, According To The ‘NY Post’

The drama surrounding Jussie Smollett’s attack in Chicago continues.

Right now, the Chicago Police Department is looking for leads in the case to try and find the alleged suspects who attacked Smollett in a reported racist and homophobic attack. The Empire star has been cooperative with police so far, but he has refused to hand over his cellphone as evidence to confirm a few things, including that he was on the phone with his manager at the time of the attack like he said he was.

According to the NY Post, some of Smollett’s neighbors in the upscale Chicago neighborhood that Smollett lives are not too sure that the attack happened, or at least not in the way that Jussie described it did.

“I don’t believe it happened the way he said it did,” a neighbor who lives near Smollett says.

“I’ve been in this neighborhood five years. I don’t believe it, not around here … Half the people are gay and the other half are black.”

Another person who is familiar with the neighborhood says that since Chicago is such a liberal place, he has doubts in his mind that the attack ever even happened. He also points out the fact that there are cameras on almost every street corner in Chicago and not one has caught the attack on Smollett, which seems kind of fishy to him.

And as the Inquisitr recently shared, if it turns out that the attack was indeed a false claim, then Smollett will be held responsible. Right now, the Chicago Police are still investigating Smollett’s claims and looking for the alleged attackers but if they find out that it was a false report, police say that the actor will be “held accountable.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Smollett was reportedly subjected to racist and homophobic insults during the attack while two masked men threw an unknown chemical substance at him. Additionally, the men put a rope around his neck before they fled the scene, and there is also a surveillance video of Jussie walking into his apartment building with a rope around his neck.

There is also a video of two masked men walking in the area of the attack about 15-20 minutes before and police are trying to locate those two individuals for questioning. Smollett’s family has also released a statement on the attack, calling it “a racial, homophobic hate crime.” To end the statement, the Smollett family said that they will continue to work toward “love, equity, and justice.”

So far, no suspects have been arrested.