Josephine Skriver Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Lingerie On Instagram

Valentine’s Day is in the making, and Josephine Skriver is feeling it already. On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in see-through lingerie — as the countdown for the most romantic day of the calendar begins.

In the post in question, the Danish beauty is featured in a neon-green one-piece set that is bound to send the freezing winter temperatures soaring. The 25-year-old model is lying on her back on a red velvet couch in a dramatic pose. Skriver is leaning back, letting her hair fall to the floor, adopting a facial expression and body language denoting ecstasy.

She has both of her arms stretched back past her head, with one hand touching her forehead. While her eyes are closed, Skriver has her mouth slightly open, suggesting intense pleasure.

The Copenhagen native shared two photos of the same scene. The first one is a black-and-white depiction that captures her in a close crop — while the second one is a colored version that shows her from a distance. In both snaps, Skriver is donning the same sheer lingerie by Victoria’s Secret, consisting of a triangle top that attaches above the navel to a diamond-shaped bottom part.

As the post’s tag indicates, the photo was captured by New York-based fashion and celebrity photographer Guy Aroch, who often works with Victoria’s Secret models. In the caption, Skriver asked her fans to share how they are celebrating their Valentine’s Day.

The post, which she shared with her 5.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 109,000 likes and nearly 500 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are also fans of the Danish beauty took to the comments section to both engage with her caption — and to share their admiration for the model.

“You’re so sexy in those pics. Love u Jo. I’ll spend Valentine’s day watching Joja videos on YouTube,” one user wrote, referring to workout videos by Skriver and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes.

“Love the black and white one, awesome,” another follower chimed in.

As the Daily Mail noted, Skriver walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in 2013, three years before she became an Angel. Since having her modeling debut in 2011, Skriver has walked the runway in over 300 fashion shows, the report detailed. In addition to the runway, the model has also appeared in top fashion magazines, including Vanity Fair, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue.