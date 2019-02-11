Mariah Carey Heads To Disneyland With 7-Year-Old Twins In Adorable Photos & Video

Mariah rocked super-high heels as she walked around Disneyland with her kids.

Mariah Carey is getting in some family time with her 7-year-old twins in adorable new photos. Daily Mail recently shared snaps and video of Carey and her two kids with her former husband, The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, having a fabulous time at the Happiest Place on Earth as they made some memories together.

Though Nick wasn’t present on the trip to Disney’s California theme park, Mariah kept her kids entertained by taking them on the rides during their fun weekend trip. Video shared by the outlet showed the “GTFO” singer having a great time on a rollercoaster with her kids, Monroe and Moroccan.

Mariah was spotted accompanying her son and daughter on the Matterhorn and Space Mountain rides.

The snaps taken of the family on February 9 also showed that the legendary performer wasn’t about to ditch her usual signature uber-glamorous style and go a little more casual for her Disneyland day, either.

Instead of opting for flat shoes and comfy clothes, Carey instead stuck to her fashion-forward approach to clothing by wearing a pair of sky-high black boot heels to walk around the theme park. She also showed off her amazing figure – which the Inquisitr recently shared included a 30-pound weight loss – in a pair of tight black pants, a black Gucci top, and a leather jacket.

Radar Online also shared photos of the star making her way around the attractions in her huge heels while also revealing that the star and her kids had a VIP tour around the park.

Carey told her millions of followers on Instagram that she, Moroccan, and Monroe (who she sweetly refers to as “Dem Kids”) were making memories at Disneyland together.

Mariah posted a sweet photo to her account that showed herself and her son posing in front of the world famous Pixar Pal-A-Round attraction together, which was all lit up in rainbow colors, from what appeared to be their hotel room somewhere inside the park.

Little Moroccan appeared to be ready for bed after a busy day at the park as he cuddled up to his mom, rocking a pair of blue pajamas with Mickey Mouse faces on. Carey told her 7.8 million followers that they were getting in some family time in the caption.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And Mariah’s certainly not afraid to show off her treasured memories with her children.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, she was recently spotted with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka during a tropical getaway where the star flaunted her amazing curves in a skintight wetsuit. The group all splashed around in the water together as they soaked up the sun in St. Barths.