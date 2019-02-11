Ariana Grande Shares Video With Mac Miller’s Dog After Grammy Win

Ariana Grande did not attend the Grammys on Sunday evening, but she was watching the whole time alongside her dog, Myron. After a long night of live tweeting and Instagramming the awards show from the comfort of her home, Grande wrapped up the event with a thank-you video featuring the energetic little pup, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The video, which appeared on Grande’s Twitter and Instagram feed, showed the “7 Rings” singer snuggled up under a blanket in bed as another person filmed her. Myron could be seen lying next to Grande as she asked if the camera was rolling and then gave a big “thank you” to viewers.

“It’s me your tiny, highly emotional Italian, and now Grammy award-winning friend,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m super tarnished, lol. But super grateful. Thank u for everything. Myron is in my arms [and] he says hi as well.”

Grande adopted Myron from ex-boyfriend Mac Miller after the rapper passed away from a reported drug overdose in September. He is a young pit bull puppy.

Myron was featured on the star’s live updates earlier in the evening, as well. Grande shared several photos and videos of a custom Cinderella-like blue gown designed by Zac Posen, which was originally intended to be worn to the awards show. In one video, Myron jumped on the long train of the dress as Grande tried to walk away.

“Guys, Myron found his new favorite ride,” Grande said in the video with a giggle.

The singer also mentioned her first Grammy win, Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener, in a few other posts. In one, she shared a screenshot of the Recording Academy’s tweet announcing the winner and penned her own caption, again thanking fans and voters for the win. In another post, she shared a photo of herself as a child with a Grammy award Photoshopped into her outstretched hand.

Grande also stirred up controversy by tweeting and quickly deleting “trash” after Cardi B’s win for Best Rap Album, Variety reported. The tweet was reportedly not directed at Cardi, but at the Recording Academy for not awarding Miller with the honor, which he had been posthumously nominated for.

Grande had planned to perform at the Grammys but pulled out just days before the awards show due to disagreements with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich. A rumor surfaced that Grande was unprepared for the performance, but she took to Twitter to clarify the real reason she would be skipping the Grammys altogether. The singer called out Ehrlich for “lying about her,” knowing she can plan a performance overnight if she must, according to Time.

“It was when my creativity and self-expression was stifled by you that I decided not to attend,” Grande wrote. “I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”