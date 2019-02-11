Ariana Madix Slams ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For ‘Boring And Reductive’ Storyline As She’s Dissed For Being ‘Selfish’

Ariana Madix is over all the baby questions.

Ariana Madix isn’t happy with the direction Vanderpump Rules‘ seventh season is heading.

As her co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent prepare for their upcoming weddings and Katie Maloney prepares to start a family, Madix has taken to Twitter to share her frustrations about her storyline and the ongoing questions she’s been facing in regard to her thoughts on marriage and children.

After a fan tweeted to Madix, claiming she’s been asked about her future plans because that is her storyline on the show, Madix said the concept was “the most boring and reductive storyline of all time.”

Over the past few weeks, since Madix declared she would not have kids or get married for the umpteenth time on the show, fans have been flooding her with backlash for being “selfish” in her relationship.

As fans have seen, Tom Sandoval has expressed interest in getting married in the past and has also said that not having kids is a deal-breaker for him. Still, Madix has made it clear that her plans for the future do not involve marriage or kids, and that she has no plans to budge on the way she feels.

“Then let him go you know he wants kids and marriage and you know you do not so stop being so selfish and set the poor man free,” one fan told her.

“He is a free man,” Madix tweeted back. “What an idiotic comment this is.”

Madix and Sandoval have been dating since the third season of Vanderpump Rules when Madix was added as a full-time cast member to the show. As fans will recall, Sandoval previously dated cast member Kristen Doute.

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules last month, Sandoval spoke about his thoughts on having kids with Madix and confirmed it would be a “deal-breaker” if she was to refuse to either have a child herself or adopt a child.

“I think that Ariana has to come to it in her own terms. She has a phobia of being pregnant and giving birth [but] I think she would be willing to adopt,” Sandoval explained, via the Inquisitr.

“When it comes to kids, I feel like I definitely want to have one or two at some point in time and to not have that option, is a deal-breaker for me.”

To see more of Madix, Sandoval, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.