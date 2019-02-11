Demi Rose Flaunts Curves In Gold Thong Bathing Suit In Thailand

Demi Rose has been the queen of the beach during her recent trip to Thailand. The Instagram model has been sporting an array of sexy bikinis and bathing suits during her getaway, and the weekend was no exception.

According to the Daily Mail, Demi Rose was photographed walking the beach in Phuket, Thailand, on Sunday as she posed for a photo shoot wearing a very revealing gold bathing suit.

In the photos, Demi is seen sporting a barely-there one-piece gold bathing suit that had a huge cut out in the mid-section, showing off her flat tummy and toned abs. The swimwear wrapped around to support her bust and flaunt her ample cleavage.

The back of the bathing suit showed off Rose’s famous backside. The thong left little to the imagination as Demi embraced her curves in the skimpy suit.

The model had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell over her shoulders and her back and got tousled about as she modeled the bathing suit on the beach.

Demi also rocked a full face of makeup, including darkened eyebrows and lashes, a natural-looking glow to her face, pink blush, and nude lips.

As many fans will remember, Demi Rose catapulted into fame after she was romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga. The social media sensation began to get a huge following online, and fans came flocking to the curvy Instagram star.

Since that time, Demi’s gained tons of fans on her account, which now boasts over 8 million followers. However, the life of a model isn’t always easy. Rose previously revealed that she works hard to stay fit and healthy, even skipping out on birthday cake on her special day.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” Demi revealed.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake,” the model added of her body type.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose’s racy bikini and modeling photos by joining the 8.4 million other fans that follow her on social media.