Miley Cyrus Masters The Shirtless Performance With Three Racy Looks At The Grammys

No shirt, no problem for the pop superstar.

Miley Cyrus is becoming the poster girl for double-sided tape. The 26-year-old superstar singer was all over the place at the 2019 Grammys, where she showed off three skin-baring looks that had fans wondering how she keeps everything so perfectly in place. All in all, Cyrus successfully avoided three wardrobe malfunctions during her big night at the Grammy Awards.

Early in the night, Cyrus walked the red carpet with her parents, Billy Ray and Tish, wearing a plunging black pantsuit, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. Miley wore the jacket without a shirt underneath it—something she’s getting very good at—and her cropped flared pants showed off her custom stilettos that featured a gold “M” and “C” on the heels.

But Miley didn’t stop there. For her performance with Shawn Mendes at the Grammys, the singer sported another shirtless look, this time an open-front vest with a chain holding it together across the middle. Miley performed the song “In My Blood” with Mendes and her wide-open vest didn’t move.

Later in the show, Miley took the stage once again to pay tribute to her beloved godmother Dolly Parton while wearing an oversized retro yellow lace suit, also without a shirt underneath, per Yahoo Lifestyle. Miley traded lyrics with the country music legend on Parton’s classic song “Jolene,” among others.

With three daring Grammy night looks to add to her fashion repertoire, Miley Cyrus has proven once and for all that she is the master of avoiding a major wardrobe malfunction while on stage.

You can see Cyrus’ skin-baring Grammy looks below.

Fans may recall that Miley Cyrus first debuted her no-shirt look during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in December. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Cyrus went shirtless for a performance of her song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” as she hit the stage with collaborator Mark Ronson wearing a wide open, silver Gucci track jacket with nothing underneath it. Cyrus’s chest was visible throughout her performance and every time she moved on stage it looked like her jacket would fly open. Fans hit Twitter to remark that Cyrus must have used duct tape to hold her jacket closed.

Miley tempted fate again later in the show by wearing a daring Saint Laurent dress with a plunging V-neck and asymmetrical while singing”(Happy Xmas) War Is Over” for her second musical performance on the NBC late-night show.

You can see Miley Cyrus’ Grammy Awards performance with Shawn Mendes below.