Jennifer Lopez & Lady Gaga Almost Shared A Kiss At The Grammys

Gaga and JLo puckered up on the Grammy red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga certainly weren’t hiding their affection for one another as they walked the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10. Photos of the duo arriving at the event showed the superstars – who are both famous for their singing and acting skills – puckering up for a smooch as they posed for the cameras.

Per a report from Pop Sugar, Jennifer and Gaga were showing off some friendly PDA as they met up before heading inside the huge annual music event and weren’t afraid to show the world just how much they love and support each other.

Snaps showed the duo getting very close as they both pursed their lips as if they were going in for a playful kiss while posing for the line of paparazzi outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Though their lips never actually touched, Lady Gaga was also photographed sweetly holding on to Lopez’s face as they puckered up before then putting their arms around one another.

The A Star Is Born actress, who got engaged to fiancé Christian Carino last year, opted to walk the red carpet solo for the Sunday night show. JLo attended the big event with her boyfriend of just over two years, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who she also posed with for the cameras just days after the Inquisitr shared that they sweetly gushed over each other on social media to celebrate their second anniversary.

When you realize Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez love each other as much as you love THEM ???? #Grammys https://t.co/GIDovvUTcy — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) February 11, 2019

Lopez stunned in a long bedazzled white dress which she paired with a matching oversized hat, while Gaga wowed in a shimmering floor-length silver gown with a large ruffle down the side.

But it wasn’t just before the ceremony where Jennifer and Gaga teamed up for the 2019 Grammys.

The duo also took to the stage together during the live telecast on CBS alongside host Alicia Keys, former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama, and Jada Pinkett Smith. They all walked out in a show of solidarity by holding hands.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Obama’s appearance at the award show was a complete surprise to those watching the ceremony.

She told those watching the show that she wanted to bring some “magnificent goddesses” out on stage with her as they each revealed how music has had an impact on their lives.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lopez and Gaga have notably been friends for several years now. The mom of twins most recently gushed over the star at Elle’s Women in Hollywood gala back in October as she introduced her to the stage to be recognized.

The two shared an emotional hug at the award show, per Hello! Magazine, where the “Shallow” singer candidly and bravely opened up about her own experiences of assault. She also told those who gathered at the event how supported she felt by her fellow women in the room.