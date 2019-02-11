Kendall Jenner Has Been Getting Flirty With Emily Ratajkowski’s Husband, Per ‘Radar’

Kendall Jenner has allegedly been getting a bit flirty with her friend Emily Ratajkowski’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to Radar Online, Kendall Jenner may be crossing the line with her gal pay, Emily Ratajkowski. The supermodel is said to be developing a big crush on Emily’s husband of one year, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenner is often looking for ways to tag along with Ratajkowski when she knows that McClard is going to be with her and that she speaks about how cute she thinks he is quite often.

“She thinks he’s dreamy and cute and talks about him all [the] time. She always finds an excuse to tag along with Emily when he’s there and drops flirty hints,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to state that Ratajkowski has no clue that Jenner’s crushing on her husband, and that Kendall would never try to come between them in their marriage.

“It’s pretty rough on Emily who has no idea, but Kendall insists it’s just a bit of fun and she’d never follow through and actually steal him,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a man of her own. Kendall’s been dating NBA star, Ben Simmons, for nearly a year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship seems to be heating up, the pair allegedly doesn’t have any plans for the future, or to even call each other boyfriend and girlfriend.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that the couple loves spending time together, and try to do so as much as possible with their hectic work schedules, but they’re not thinking about anything longterm such as marriage or children.

“Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever. They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” an insider told the outlet, adding that the pair has agreed to be exclusive and not date anyone else while they’re together.

For now, it seems that Jenner and Simmons are keeping things light, fun, and casual as they see how their romance plays out. Kendall’s been spotted at multiple 76ers games to watch her man, and she even opened up about him a bit during a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.