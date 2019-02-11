Alicia Keys Releases First New Song Since 2016 After Slaying Grammy Hosting Gig

On the heels of her epic Grammy hosting gig, Alicia Keys has dropped a new tune on YouTube, her first song in more than three years. People magazine called the new tune “an ode to good men — and an appeal to make more of them.”

The song is likely in reference to her own husband, hip hop producer Swizz Beatz, with whom she shares two sons Egypt, 8, and Genesis, 4. Beatz has earned six Grammy nominations and one win for “On to the Next One” by Jay-Z. The couple tied the knot in July 2010 at their private home in the Mediterranean. Keys was pregnant with Egypt at the time, according to CBS News.

The 15-time Grammy winner raised the bar for future Grammy hosts with a straightforward gig, relying on her own talent to push the night forward and using her unique platform to promote inclusivity and joy, raising the nominees up with inspiring words throughout the evening.

Since the release of Here, Keys has put her music career on a short hiatus as she raises her sons with Beatz. She appeared on The Voice during Seasons 11, 12, and 14, winning Season 12 as the coach of singer Chris Blue.

According to Harpers Bazaar, Beatz also has an 11-year-old son, Kasseem, with his ex-wife, Mashonda Tifrere; an 18-year-old son, Prince Nasir Dean, with Nicole Levy; and a daughter, Nicole, with Zhanna Andrianova.

Keys once appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to open up about her relationship with Beatz.

“I think what happened was, he really got me when I saw how far his mind went. He’s really, really intelligent and knows so many interesting things. He knows all this stuff I had no idea about. I think that he loves to live life and he really showed me how to live life in a beautiful way.”

The couple lives a quiet life with their children, and Beatz regularly posts videos of their brood to his official social media account. In fact, as their mom announced to the boys she would be hosting the Grammy Awards, Beatz caught a cute moment between the couple’s young sons and Keys and shared it to Instagram. The boys were clearly unimpressed.

The video showed that just like just most parents who share their workday with their children, the kids were unfazed, even if their mother was hosting music’s biggest night of the year.

Keys, born Alicia Augello Cook, hails from New York City and is a soul/R&B singer who has released six albums in a career that began in 2001 with the release of her debut album, Songs in A Minor.