Lady Gaga Slips Into Revealing Underwear And Fishnet Tights At The Grammys

Lady Gaga had a great night on Sunday, not only because she actually won three Grammys and one Bafta in a matter of a few hours but also because she got to meet fellow artist Cardi B for the first time.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of herself celebrating in her dressing room after a night full of victories both for herself and the team behind her Oscar-nominated movie A Star Is Born, revealing that she was in a great mood not only because of that but because she finally met Cardi, who also took home one of the biggest awards of the night for Best Rap Album.

The Grammy winners were spotted hanging out together and posing for pictures backstage at the Staples Center, with Gaga donning a glam rock chic ensemble that displayed her sexy figure, as reported by the Daily Mail. The daring outfit consisted of a shiny top that featured glittering metal details on the front and a solid black back, as well as skimpy black underwear bottoms paired with a set of fishnet tights, which allowed her to flash her toned legs. She complemented the look with a pair of cool, black leather boots.

Lady Gaga performed ‘Shallow’ at the 2019 Grammys. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

But in true Gaga fashion, this was the 31-year-old’s third outfit of the night. As soon as she arrived to the red carpet, the artist turned heads in a disco ball-inspired Celine by Hedi Slimane gown, which she paired with metallic Jimmy Choo platforms. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and rocked a smokey eye makeup glam. According to People magazine, she also wore 100 carats worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a Tiffany Blue Book Collection necklace that featured 91 carats of diamonds that took over a year to design, as well as Tiffany diamond earrings that featured a total of 10 carats.

Gaga picked up three awards during Sunday’s event. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“Since its introduction in 1845, the annual Tiffany Blue Book Collection has served as a laboratory for Tiffany’s most exquisite hand-crafted designs and we are thrilled to have an artist such as Lady Gaga wearing the collection,” Tiffany & Co. Chief Artistic Officer Reed Krakoff said in a statement.

And then for her performance of the award-winning song “Shallow,” Gaga took to the stage in a sparkly jumpsuit while she belted out the hit tune – this time without her co-star Bradley Cooper. She was up for five awards and won in three categories: Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Shallow,” Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Shallow.”