Bebe Rexha Puts On A Busty Display In Plunging Red Gown At The 2019 Grammys

Bebe Rexha proved all the body-shamers wrong on Sunday when she showed up to the 2019 Grammys looking absolutely gorgeous in a scarlet gown.

The singer, who had previously opened up about the fact that it was hard to find something to wear for events like this one because fashion designers deemed her “too big” and refused to dress her, turned heads on the Staples Center red carpet as soon as she arrived. Bebe wore a plunging, dark-red Monsoori gown, which featured lots of layers of ruffles that cascaded down the long skirt. The fairytale tulle gown also had a deep neckline that revealed her ample cleavage, and two crisscrossing straps across the beautiful part-open back.

The 29-year-old oozed confidence while she twirled around and posed for the cameras, rocking her blonde bob into a chic tousled chignon, and wearing some gray eye shadow that added the exact amount of glam to her already striking look. Bebe also wore statement drop earrings and a diamond necklace for a sparkly touch. The artist, who was nominated for two categories in music’s most-anticipated night, was clearly having the best time in her stunning outfit, as she worked her best sultry poses for the photographers.

Bebe had previously made headlines when she revealed on Instagram a few weeks ago that she was having a hard time finding an outfit for the event as designers didn’t want to dress her because of her body size, as reported by the Mirror.

“Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size,” she said, adding “Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY.”

“If a size eight is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you… I don’t want to wear your f****** dresses,” she fired.

The “Say My Name” singer proved said designers wrong on Sunday when she turned up to the Grammys, where she was nominated in the categories of Best New Artist and Best Country/Duo Group Performance. And when she was asked about the controversy on the red carpet, Bebe told E!’s Ryan Seacrest that she had received an enormous amount of support after speaking out. Not only that, she had the perfect clap back for all the fashion designers who refused to dress her: “Yo, you wish you could’ve dressed my fat a**!”