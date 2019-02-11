Bella Hadid Puts Cleavage On Display In Plunging Black Dress On Instagram

With the start of fashion month, Bella Hadid has been working non-stop. On Sunday, the model took part in the Prabal Gurung Fall 2019 show in New York City, where she donned a gorgeous plunging black gown.

Taking to her Instagram, Bella posted a few pictures from the magical evening. In one of the close-ups, the 22-year-old looked stunning as she put her busty assets on full display, with the gown featuring a deep neckline and ruffled black-and-white sleeve details. She wore a dark smokey eye and some lip gloss, and her signature brunette locks were partially swept back for a chic hairdo. Bella also rocked sparkly statement earrings, while she strutted her stuff down the catwalk in the Cinderella-style gown that hugged her tiny waist and accentuated her hourglass figure even further.

In yet another snap from the event, Bella posed next to her fellow model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Candice Swanepoel. The South African beauty donned a striking one-shoulder white gown, which also had black and white feathery details at the ends, as well as super long pendant earrings that added an extra touch to the already glamorous look. Candice’s skin looked absolutely glowing as the two babes awaited backstage for their turn to hit the runway.

“Thank you @troublewithprabal for your energy, your heart, your talent and most of all, your friendship,” Bella wrote in an Instagram caption in regards to Nepali-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The show featured other famous faces alongside Bella and Candice, including Taylor Hill, Ashley Graham, and Winnie Harlow.

Bella Hadid walks the runway for the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Just the day before, Bella had taken to the catwalk for Brandon Maxwell’s show, wearing a sporty, satin dress layered over a matching white turtleneck blouse. Her hair was styled into a sleek, tight bun with a mid-part, and her eye makeup appeared to be a tribute to model Twiggy, with the large, spaced-out upper and lower eyelashes.

“Yesterday at @brandonmaxwell I am so proud to be a part of your vision and even more proud to be your friend. Thank you for being everything that you are to us and treating us all as family! I can truly say we all love you so much!!!!,” she said on Instagram. She walked in front of some of her fashion industry peers, including Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss, who sat front row during the show.