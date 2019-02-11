Grammy Awards Complete List Of Winners: Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga Win Big

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10. Alicia Keys hosted the ceremony, which aired live on CBS for more than three-and-a-half hours.
While the musicians in attendance wanted to find out if they were going home with trophies or not, the majority of the program featured killer performances, as many Grammys were handed out before the television broadcast began.
Camila Cabello opened up the show with a colorful performance of “Havana,” which featured guest vocals from J Balvin, Young Thug, and Ricky Martin.
Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Little Big Town took part in an all-star tribute to Dolly Parton with the singer herself that featured songs such as “Here You Come Again,” “Jolene,” and “9 to 5.”
Other notable performances were given by Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, and the legendary Diana Ross.
One of the biggest moments of the night featured Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and former first lady Michelle Obama standing onstage all together to discuss the impact music has had on each of their lives, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.
As for as the actual Grammy Awards, Childish Gambino and Kacey Musgraves were the big winners of the night, with each earning four gramophone trophies. Lady Gaga took home three awards, two for “Shallow” from the A Star Is Born soundtrack and one for her solo song “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?).”
Below is the complete list of winners at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Record of the Year
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
Album of the Year
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Song of the Year
“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist
Dua Lipa
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?)” — Lady Gaga
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
My Way — Willie Nelson
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sweetener— Ariana Grande
Best Dance Recording
“Electricity” — Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Woman Worldwide — Justice
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band
Best Rock Performance
“When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell
Best Metal Performance
Electric Messiah — High On Fire
Best Rock Song
“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
Best Rock Album
From the Fires — Greta Van Fleet
Best Alternative Music Album
Colors — Beck
Best R&B Performance
“Best Part” — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Traditional R&B Performance (TIE)
“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges
“How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Everything Is Love — The Carters
Best R&B Album
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Best Rap Performance (TIE)
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake
“Bubblin” — Anderson Paak
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
Best Rap Song
“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
Best Rap Album
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Best Country Solo Performance
“Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay
Best Country Song
“Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Country Album
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Best New Age Album
Opium Moon — Opium Moon
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Don’t Fence Me In” — John Daversa, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists
Best Latin Jazz Album
Back to the Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Never Alone” — Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, Songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“You Say” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram, and Paul Mabury, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
View this post on Instagram
what a wild day. i still don’t know how i was somehow able to soak the tears back into my eyes as i was walking up to accept each of these. dreamed about this since i was a kid. never thought i would get 2 in 1 night. i don’t think i fully even know what happened???? i just know that i’m so incredibly grateful & will never forget this feeling. all glory to God. (@kirkfranklin YOU’RE MY HERO)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle
Best Roots Gospel Album
Unexpected — Jason Crabb
Best Latin Pop Album
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album
Aztlán — Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album
Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best American Roots Performance
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best Americana Album
By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
View this post on Instagram
And the Grammy goes to… ???? x3 I just want to say- and I wish I had at the time …a special thank you to @john_prine without whom we never could have written these songs. I love you most John. Thank you to the @recordingacademy, our team and everyone who voted for us from the Island of the misfit toys!
Best Bluegrass Album
The Travelin’ McCourys — The Travelin’ McCourys
Best Traditional Blues Album
The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Please Don’t Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
All Ashore — Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
No ‘Ane’i — Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
44/876 — Sting and Shaggy
Best World Music Album
Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Children’s Album
All the Sounds — Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books, and Storytelling)
Faith – A Journey For All — Jimmy Carter
Best Comedy Album
Equanimity & the Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
The Band’s Visit — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk, and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Greatest Showman — Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Blut und Boden (Blood and Soil)” — Terence Blanchard, composer (Terence Blanchard)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Stars and Stripes Forever” — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Spiderman Theme” — Randy Waldman, arranger (Randy Waldman featuring Take 6 and Chris Potter)
Best Recording Package
Masseduction — Willo Perron, art director (St. Vincent)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic — Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll, and Al Yankovic, art directors (“Weird Al” Yankovic)
Best Album Notes
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris — David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris — William Ferris, April Ledbetter, and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Colors — Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David “Elevator” Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp, and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar, and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers (Beck)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Pharrell Williams
Best Remixed Recording
“Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)” — Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Eye in the Sky — 35th Anniversary Edition — Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson, and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 — Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edwards Parks, Garrett Sorenson, and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
Best Choral Performance
“McLoskey: Zealot Canticles” — Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval, and Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Anderson, Laurie: Landfall” — Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Kernis: Violin Concerto” — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Songs of Orpheus – Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi — Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles
Best Classical Compendium
Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Kernis: Violin Concerto” — Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot, and Seattle Symphony)
Best Music Video
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole, and Fam Rothstein, video producers
Best Music Film
Quincy — Quincy Jones, Alan Hicks, and Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer