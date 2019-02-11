Grammy Awards Complete List Of Winners: Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga Win Big

Getty Images for the Recording Academy

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10. Alicia Keys hosted the ceremony, which aired live on CBS for more than three-and-a-half hours.

While the musicians in attendance wanted to find out if they were going home with trophies or not, the majority of the program featured killer performances, as many Grammys were handed out before the television broadcast began.

Camila Cabello opened up the show with a colorful performance of “Havana,” which featured guest vocals from J Balvin, Young Thug, and Ricky Martin.

Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Little Big Town took part in an all-star tribute to Dolly Parton with the singer herself that featured songs such as “Here You Come Again,” “Jolene,” and “9 to 5.”

Other notable performances were given by Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, and the legendary Diana Ross.

One of the biggest moments of the night featured Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and former first lady Michelle Obama standing onstage all together to discuss the impact music has had on each of their lives, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

As for as the actual Grammy Awards, Childish Gambino and Kacey Musgraves were the big winners of the night, with each earning four gramophone trophies. Lady Gaga took home three awards, two for “Shallow” from the A Star Is Born soundtrack and one for her solo song “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?).”

Below is the complete list of winners at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

Album of the Year

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Song of the Year

“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist

Dua Lipa

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?)” — Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

My Way — Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sweetener— Ariana Grande

Best Dance Recording

“Electricity” — Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Woman Worldwide — Justice

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Steve Gadd Band — Steve Gadd Band

Best Rock Performance

“When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell

Best Metal Performance

Electric Messiah — High On Fire

Best Rock Song

“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Best Rock Album

From the Fires — Greta Van Fleet

Best Alternative Music Album

Colors — Beck

Best R&B Performance

“Best Part” — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best Traditional R&B Performance (TIE)

“Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” — Leon Bridges

“How Deep Is Your Love” — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love — The Carters

Best R&B Album

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Best Rap Performance (TIE)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake

“Bubblin” — Anderson Paak

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

Best Rap Song

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Best Country Solo Performance

“Butterflies” — Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

Best Country Song

“Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Album

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Best New Age Album

Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Don’t Fence Me In” — John Daversa, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists

Best Latin Jazz Album

Back to the Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Never Alone” — Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, Songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“You Say” — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram, and Paul Mabury, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle

Best Roots Gospel Album

Unexpected — Jason Crabb

Best Latin Pop Album

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album

Aztlán — Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel

Best Tropical Latin Album

Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Best American Roots Performance

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best Americana Album

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album

The Travelin’ McCourys — The Travelin’ McCourys

Best Traditional Blues Album

The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Please Don’t Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

All Ashore — Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

No ‘Ane’i — Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

44/876 — Sting and Shaggy

Best World Music Album

Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Children’s Album

All the Sounds — Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books, and Storytelling)

Faith – A Journey For All — Jimmy Carter

Best Comedy Album

Equanimity & the Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band’s Visit — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk, and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Greatest Showman — Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Blut und Boden (Blood and Soil)” — Terence Blanchard, composer (Terence Blanchard)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Stars and Stripes Forever” — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Spiderman Theme” — Randy Waldman, arranger (Randy Waldman featuring Take 6 and Chris Potter)

Best Recording Package

Masseduction — Willo Perron, art director (St. Vincent)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic — Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll, and Al Yankovic, art directors (“Weird Al” Yankovic)

Best Album Notes

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris — David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris — William Ferris, April Ledbetter, and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Colors — Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David “Elevator” Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp, and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar, and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers (Beck)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Pharrell Williams

Best Remixed Recording

“Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)” — Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Eye in the Sky — 35th Anniversary Edition — Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson, and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 — Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edwards Parks, Garrett Sorenson, and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)

Best Choral Performance

“McLoskey: Zealot Canticles” — Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval, and Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Anderson, Laurie: Landfall” — Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Kernis: Violin Concerto” — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Songs of Orpheus – Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi — Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles

Best Classical Compendium

Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Kernis: Violin Concerto” — Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot, and Seattle Symphony)

Best Music Video

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole, and Fam Rothstein, video producers

Best Music Film

Quincy — Quincy Jones, Alan Hicks, and Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer