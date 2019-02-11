Jasmine Tookes Wows Her Fans After Posting Some Gorgeous Portraits Of Herself From NYFW 2012

Victoria’s Secret angel Jasmine Tookes has a very active social media life and in order to keep her 3.4 million fans and followers thoroughly entertained and engaged in her activities, the model posts several pictures and videos of herself every week.

On Sunday evening, Jasmine posted a unique set of throwback pictures comprising some up-close, almost makeup-free portraits that melted many hearts. The pictures were taken in 2012 during the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) and as fans pointed out, Jasmine hasn’t changed much over the years. The innocence that she had on her face eight years ago is still there, however, many noted that she has lost a lot of weight over the years.

Within 20 minutes of going live and at the time of writing this piece, the post racked up more than 9,000 likes. One fan wrote that he has been hooked on Jasmine’s face since 2012, while another one said that she has been a “literal goddess.” Other fans, per usual, showered her with several complimentary words and phrases, including “so very beautiful,” “may be the most beautiful woman in the world,” “definition of perfection,” and “still at the top of your game.”

One fan commented that she also wants to become a model one day and added that Jasmine is her number one inspiration in the whole fashion industry.

Jasmine posted two other set of pictures from the NYFW 2012 and to wow her fans, she posted not one or two but a total of 18 pictures from the event.

Prior to posting the current set of images which became an instant hit on Instagram, Jasmine treated her fans to a video wherein she showed off her killer dance moves to leave her fans’ jaws dropped. And as Jasmine swayed her slim body to Kenny Man’s hit single, “Ni Gucci Ni Prada,” the video in question racked up 708,000 views within two days of being posted along with 2,000 comments.

It is no surprise as to why Jasmine has such a sexy and flexible body because she performs some strenuous exercises to keep herself fit. According to an article by Harper’s Bazaar, Jasmine said that although she exercises every day, it is not easy to motivate oneself. Working out with her fellow angel, Josephine Skriver, however, works best for her.