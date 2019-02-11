Rocky Barnes Pull Off A Very Chic “Lady In The Streets” Look In New Instagram Post

Fashion model Rocky Barnes have proved from time to time that she can pull off all type of looks. And she exactly did the same on Sunday after she posted a chic new picture of herself where she dressed up to attend a New York Fashion Week event.

In the picture, the 31-year-old model was featured wearing a stylish khaki jumpsuit that she teamed with a pair of nude high-heeled pumps to pull off a very modern look. She wore her hair into two buns and wore minimal makeup. In terms of accessories, Rocky opted for a wide, black-and-white snake leather belt that accentuated her tiny waist. The model posted not one but two images from the event – one up-close image and another full-length one – to give her fans a closer look at her ensemble.

As of the writing of this article, the first picture amassed more than 16,000 likes while the full-length picture racked up an additional 10,000 likes. While most of the fans found the look “very cute,” as seen in the comments section, many others wrote that Rocky’s smile is adorable. One follower wrote that he had never seen Rocky smiling before and now that he finally has, he is “totally in love with it.”

Last month, while Rocky was holidaying in Tulum, Mexico, she stunned her fans with a picture of herself wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy soft pastel-colored bikini. The barely-there garment allowed the gorgeous model to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage and show off her well-toned abs and legs which set pulses immediately racing. She let her hair down, opted for a makeup-free look and accessorized with a delicate sea-shell pendant. The post garnered 42,000 likes and close to 500 comments wherein fans showered her with compliments in relation to her sexy figure.

Per the Daily Mail, Rocky was enjoying the trip to the beautiful Tulum beach with her husband, Jeremy Horowitz.

According to an article by Bikini Luxe, Barnes – who is the daughter of a Fox television stylist – rose to fame after appearing in Justin Bieber’s music video in 2013. She has also been featured in various top fashion magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Vogue, and GQ, to name a few. And as the article detailed, she is also the brand ambassador for big companies like AmEx and Mac.

Apart from her modelling duties, the Los Angeles native also runs a blog with the name RockyBarnesBlog. Per the Daily Mail piece, the model blogs about her favorite travel destinations, clothes, and her favorite food, among other things.