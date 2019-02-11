Taylor Swift Fans Threaten To Boycott Grammys After The Singer Was Nominated For Only One Award

Despite the success of her 'Reputation' album, Taylor Swift was nominated for only one Grammy award and did not attend the ceremony.

Fans were surprised to see that Taylor Swift was not among the stars gathering along the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Although Swift’s album Reputation was widely successful, the singer was nominated for only one award this year. Reputation was the singer’s sixth studio album and received recognition in the pop vocal category. However, she was beat out by Ariana Grande’s album Sweetener. Many fans felt that Swift was snubbed and took to social media to express their frustration. Some are even threatening to boycott the Grammy Awards entirely, according to People.

Many fans felt that Swift’s album had been overlooked due to Grande’s success with Sweetener being more recent. While Swift has earned herself ten Grammy Awards in total throughout her career, this is 25-year-old Grande’s first win. Despite the outcome of the 61st Grammy Awards, Swift is still the winner in the eyes of her fans.

“Taylor Swift doesn’t need the #GRAMMYs this era. With her last album she made the music she wanted to, said everything she needed to say, and reclaimed her reputation,” one user wrote encouraging others to allow Grande to have her moment.

While Swift didn’t take home a win this year, she seemed unbothered by the apparent snub. She ditched the ceremony to attend the BAFTA Awards afterparty in London. The BAFTA Awards, or British Academy Film Awards, took place Sunday evening at Royal Albert Hall with actress Joanna Lumley as the host. It was the 72nd year the award ceremony has taken place and gathered together some of the most celebrated stars Britain has to offer.

Not Kitten Around! Taylor Swift Skips #GRAMMY Awards to Focus on Cats Filming in London https://t.co/YZlHDib5fz — People (@people) February 11, 2019

Swift arrived at the afterparty in a flowing light blue gown with a plunging neckline. As always, she looked poised and sophisticated with her hair in a classy updo. She was excited to celebrate her friends who starred in the 2018 film The Favourite. Set in 18th century England, the film follows Queen Anne’s journey to the throne. Actress Olivia Colman took on the coveted role of Queen Anne, costarring alongside Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The highly acclaimed film took home an impressive seven awards at the ceremony.

Swift congratulated those that participated in the film in an Instagram post while thanking the designer who provided her with her glamorous gown.

“AHHHHH @thefavouritemovie just won 7 @bafta awards!!! Bout to go give some high fives – thanks @stellamccartney for this dress.”

While Swift might not have been on the receiving end of any awards tonight, she was happy to celebrate those who did.