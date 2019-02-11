American Model Emily DiDonato Stuns Fans In A Revealing White Dress On Instagram

American model Emily DiDonato recently attended Maybelline’s party to celebrate the New York Fashion Week wherein she stunned her fans with her sexy looks. The model donned a chic white printed dress with spaghetti straps that allowed her to display her décolletage.

She wore her hair into a poker straight, accessorized with a delicate pendant and finished off her looks with a pair of knee-high black boots. In terms of her makeup, Emily went for a smoky-eye look which accentuated her beautiful blue eyes. She wore a soft-pink blusher to highlight her cheek bones and painted her plump lips with a rose-pink lipstick.

The stunner posted not one or two but several pictures of herself from the event which sent a wave of excitement among her 1.4 million Instagram fans and followers. As of the writing of this article, her up-close image racked up close to 50,000 likes and almost 400 comments.

Many of her female fans pointed out that her eye makeup looks absolutely gorgeous, while others showered her with several complimentary comments including, “insanely sexy,” “so divine,” “angelically beautiful,” and “next level glam.”

And apart from her solo pictures which provided a head-to-toe look, Emily also posted a group photo wherein she was featured posing with fellow models, including former Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Herieth Paul and Global President of Maybelline New York Leo Chavez.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that the models in the picture represent the “the most beautiful faces of the fashion industry.

Earlier this week, Emily stunned her fans after she posted two pictures of herself wearing a revealing red dress that not only showcased her perfect figure but also provided a generous view of her cleavage. The model wore the dress to the star-studded amfAR charity event. And as expected, both the posts racked up close to 100,000 likes and 700-plus comments in total. Fans loved the look and one admirer asked Emily to date him, while another even asked her to marry him.

The admirers in question might not be aware that Emily went officially off the market in July last year after tying the knot with financier Kyle Peterson. According to an article by Vogue, Kyle and Emily had been dating for three years. And during an alma mater weekend at Cornell University, Kyle finally proposed to his ladylove. Regarding the proposal, Emily said the following.