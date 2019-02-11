Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Killer Figure In Skintight Leopard Bodysuit On Instagram

Behati Prinsloo has a sensational physique and she isn’t afraid to show it. Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a leopard-printed bodysuit that showcases her flawless physique.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old model, who is married toMaroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, is featured in the figure-hugging bodysuit that accentuates her killer curves, particularly her backside, strong thighs and busty figure. Prinsloo’s bodysuit features a headpiece that mimics the ears of a leopard to complete her costume.

The black-and-white snap shows the Namibian beauty striking a sultry pose as she covers one of her eyes with her open hand. She has the other hand on her hips, which are propped back. Her legs are slightly open and flexed, giving her body a powerful quality similar to that of a cat.

The model has a penetrating cat eye makeup to match the costume as she looks intensely at the onlooker with her lips parted in a seductive way. She appears to be wearing a lipliner that makes her mouth seem a lot of fuller, driving some of the users in the comments section to wonder if this was in fact former Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima while others thought it was Kate Moss.

“The nose look like it’s @adrianalima,” one user wrote, while another one shared, “it’s definitely Kate moss.”

The photo, which Prinsloo shared with her 5.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 61,000 likes and more than 200 comments within a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. In addition to wondering if the model in the photo was Prinsloo or not, users of the popular social media platform also took to the comments section to praise her beauty and the overall aesthetics of the artsy shot.

“Behati is a hottie!” one user wrote.

Prinsloo and Levine married in 2014 after two years of dating. In interview with Net-A-Porter’s online magazine Porter Edit, the model shared that she actually fell in love with the singer and The Voice host via email before she even properly met him. According to the magazine, the two were introduced by a mutual friend because Levine was looking for someone to star in one of Maroon 5’s music videos.

“Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything.’ So he emailed me asking if I could do it,” she shared, adding that the two began to exchange several emails, though she didn’t end up in the video.