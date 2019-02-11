Kendall Jenner Looks At LeBron But Cheers Ben As Sixers Defeat Lakers

As photo of Kendall watching LeBron James goes viral, Simmons' team defeated LeBron's in Philadelphia Sunday

It was quite an eventful day in Philadelphia, as the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers for the only time this season. Kendall Jenner, the girlfriend of Sixers guard Ben Simmons, was in attendence, as the Sixers defeated the Lakers 143-120, per ESPN.

In the game, the Sixers remained undefeated since they made several days at the trade deadline. Joel Embiid led the scoring for Philly with 37 points, while new acquisition Tobias Harris had 22 and J.J. Redick scored 21. Simmons scored eight points, although he had seven assists. Kyle Kuzma led the scoring for Los Angeles with 39 points.

The game featured a notable moment for Simmons: He attempted the first legitimate three-point shot attempt of the season. Simmons, who isn’t known as a long-range shooter, attempted just two three-pointers so far this season, although both of those were on near-half-court shuts to attempt to beat the buzzer. But Simmons, in Sunday’s game, attempted a three near the start of the third quarter, ESPN said; it missed.

Also in Sunday’s game, a photo was taken of Jenner appearing to stare wistfully at Lakers star LeBron James. This led to the inevitable series of memes, as one Twitter user joked that “Ben Simmons saw Kendall Jenner looking at LeBron like this and decided to start shooting 3s oh my god.”:

Find someone who looks at you the way Kendall Jenner looks at LeBron. pic.twitter.com/7qIVe5rAu9 — Yoni (@OriginalYoni) February 10, 2019

Another aspect of the game made a lot of news. The Lakers’ team president, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, said in a pre-game interview that Simmons has asked to meet with him this summer, in order to learn some “big guard” secrets, per Yahoo Sports. Johnson was an all-time great for the Lakers, and much like the 6’10” Simmons, he was unusually tall for the point guard position.

“He reached out to me, not to me directly, to the Lakers to find out if we could get together this summer,” Johnson said, and added that any such meeting would have to be “cleared with the league,” as well as both teams, so that the meeting wouldn’t run afoul of the league’s anti-tampering rules.

It is unusual for a player on one NBA team to hold a meeting with a team executive on another, and such a meeting might especially concern fans of the 76ers, as Simmons and James are represented by the same agent. However, Simmons is eligible to sign an extension with the Sixers this summer, and even if he were to forgo the extension and reach restricted free agency, the Sixers would be able to match any offer.