Haagen-Dazs Unveils Ice Cream For Adults, Made With Alcohol

There’s only one thing that could make ice cream even better — the addition of alcohol. Haagen-Dazs realized this and is launching the brand-new Spirits collection, which features delicious desserts that combine top ice cream flavors with some of the most-requested alcoholic beverages.

“With the best of both worlds, you don’t have to decide how you are going to reward yourself, just which flavor you want most,” the company stated on its official website.

The yummy new line features seven different frozen treats. Each product has less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume so, unfortunately, it won’t get you drunk.

There are five ice cream flavors in the Haagen-Dazs collection. The company combined bourbon, brown sugar, and crunchy praline pecans for the Bourbon Praline Pecan treat, and Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle is comprised of vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate truffles, and spicy Bourbon whiskey.

The Irish Cream Brownie confection features Irish cream liqueur, brownie pieces, and a fudge swirl, while Rum Tres Leches, inspired by a Latin American dessert, contains white rum, thick ribbons of dulce de leche, and chunks of tres leches cake.

Lastly, there’s Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, which blends together chocolate ice cream, stout beer, chocolate-covered pretzels, and fudge.

The sixth frozen dessert is a non-dairy concoction, Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee, made by mixing black cherry jam, almond toffee pieces, and amaretto together.

The last treat, Irish Cream Cookie Squares, features a chocolate cookie topped with Irish cream-infused ice cream and the whole thing has been dipped in dark chocolate. There are three squares per box.

According to Food & Wine, the Haagen-Dazs Spirits collection has already started rolling out in grocery stores and will be “widely available” nationwide by April. The 14-ounce containers and package of squares each have a suggested retail price of $5.29.

Additionally, Haagen-Dazs shops will have the boozy flavors in stock starting March 1.

Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan reported that the Canadian branch of Haagen-Dazs was the first to offer alcohol-infused ice cream flavors back in the summer of 2017. The Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie, Whiskey Chocolate Truffle, Irish Cream Coffee & Biscotti, Vodka Key Lime Pie, and Rum Ginger Cookie pints were sold at Walmart stores throughout the country.

Last June, the Inquisitr reported on another company selling boozy frozen treats. Buzz Pop Cocktails feature gourmet sorbets made with fresh fruits and premium liquors. Each treat is created without high-fructose corn syrup, and is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan friendly, and kosher. Flavors offered include Blueberry Mojo, Lemon Drop Martini, Caribbean Breeze, Mango Passion Fruit, and Moscow Mule.