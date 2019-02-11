Kelly Gale Stuns In A Black Swimsuit In Newest Instagram Picture

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is very well-known among her one million Instagram fans for posting some very provocative pictures and the model makes sure to keep her account lively by making new posts every week. A quick scroll through her page shows several skin-baring photos, including lots of nude ones.

And since the half Indian, half Australian model knows that her fans cannot contain their excitement whenever she posts a bikini shot, she teased them again recently by sharing a pic wherein she is featured wearing a skimpy black bikini with a cut-out design.

The model, per usual, struck a candid pose, wore her curly tresses down, applied minimal makeup and flaunted her exceptionally long legs and never-ending cleavage to send temperatures soaring. Her abs could also be clearly seen in the photo which shows that Kelly, indeed, works really hard to maintain her body.

And as expected, the picture in question racked up close to 40,000 likes within a day of going live. One fan wrote that Kelly is the sexiest model alive, while another one requested the 23-year-old model to visit his country as he would like to take her out on a date. Other fans showered her with the usual complimentary comments to let Kelly know that she has thousands of admirers across the globe.

Prior to posting the current picture, the brown-eyed beauty displayed her “Friday mood” in a sexy new post wherein she left little to the imagination of the viewers. As the Inquisitr previously noted, the burnt orange-colored bikini donned by the model showcased her flawless figure, including an ample amount of cleavage which invited plenty of sexually-explicit comments. Many of her female fans wrote that they also wish to have a body like Kelly and called her figure “the epitome of perfection.”

When it comes to keeping her body fit, Kelly keeps no secrets and in a previous interview with Elle Magazine, the Swedish seductress revealed her diet and exercise secrets that anyone can follow.

The model said that although she opts for healthy food at all times and avoids fried food as much as she can, she can’t control her sweet cravings. However, instead of opting for unhealthy, sugary junk food, Kelly has found herself a healthy alternative to snack on.

“I make sure to eat 30 grams of raw dark chocolate almost every day—it’s one of the best snacks that’s both delicious and guilt-free.”

And in terms of her workout routine, the model said that she likes to workout early in the morning, before having breakfast. She also revealed that when she is not travelling or working, she likes to go for boxing every single morning.