NeNe Leakes Breaks Down Over Marriage To Gregg Leakes, Sparks More Separation Rumors

NeNe and Gregg Leakes are facing one of the most difficult battles of their marriage. His bout with cancer has impacted every aspect of their lives and marriage. From social media posts to glimpses of their life on reality television, there have been so many candid moments capturing the couple’s ups and downs over the past year. According to Hollywood Life, NeNe’s latest breakdown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta may suggest trouble in paradise for her and Gregg.

It has been reported that the latest episode of the popular Bravo reality series captures NeNe Leakes in the midst of a meltdown over her husband, Gregg. The reality star/actress recalled a time when her husband was her ideal mate while also revealing moments when he was the exact opposite. “I needed him to be my support, and he wasn’t there. A lot of people think that he’s such an angel, and I’m not saying that he’s not. He’s a sweet guy; he’s a good guy … but he’s a f***ing a**hole when he wants to be.”

The latest news follows a string of posts via social media from both NeNe and Gregg Leakes. On multiple occasions, NeNe and Gregg have posted about his bout with cancer.

A couple of months ago, NeNe found herself at the center of controversy when she expressed similar sentiments about Gregg’s attitude and emotional state in the midst of his cancer battle. Almost immediately after NeNe shared her thoughts, social media users slammed and criticized her for the seemingly callous statements. However, Gregg wasn’t having it.

He immediately came to his wife’s defense asking fans to pray for her instead of criticizing her every word. He admitted he had been rude to her despite her efforts to help him in the midst of his health crisis. He also shed light on his prayers and asked fans to pray for NeNe.

“We always hurt the ones we love because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back.” Gregg added, “She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I pray to God to get it together. She’s done NO wrong. This is ALL on me. Cancer WILL change your Life.”

One sentimental moment captured Gregg’s recount of the scariest part of his bout with cancer. He recalled his discussion with doctors in the event he died during surgery. At the time, Gregg admitted that he’d accepted the possibility that he could die that night and asked God to protect NeNe and their children.

Despite the ups and downs, Gregg has remained resilient in his battle with cancer. Since his cancer diagnosis, the real estate mogul has shared multiple posts vowing to fight back against the disease. NeNe has stood by his side every step of the way.