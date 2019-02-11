Source: Brother Of Mistress Leaked Bezos Texts to Enquirer, Trump Connection Suggested

Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, whose racy text messages with the billionaire were obtained by The National Enquirer, was responsible for providing the messages to the tabloid, The Daily Beastreports. According to The Beast, multiple sources inside of AMI, the parent company of The National Inquirer, supplied the information.

While representatives from AMI have not confirmed the source of the texts, an interview on ABC with George Stephanopoulos characterized the source in a way consistent with Michael Sanchez.

“The story was given to the National Enquirer by a reliable source that had given information to the National Enquirer for seven years prior to this story, AMI attorney Elkan Abramowitz told Stephanopoulos. “It was a source that was well known to both Mr. Bezos and Ms. Sanchez.”

When asked pointedly if the source was indeed Michael Sanchez, Abramowitz indicated that the identity of the person responsible was confidential.

Adding complexity to the dramatic events that have been unfolding since Bezos explained the situation initially in his own blog post is the arguable connection between The NationalEnquirer and President Donald Trump.

According to The Daily Beast, documents that they reviewed related to the case indicate that Michael Sanchez believed that Trump was aware of the Enquirer’s work on the Bezos story. Sanchez also suggested that the dynamic was fueled by Republicans who “THINK Jeff gets up every morning and has a WaPo meeting to plot its next diabolical attack on President Trump,” per the documents.

While no connection between Sanchez and Trump has been established, Sanchez has indeed made his feelings about the president and much of his opposition clear. He has taken to Twitter frequently to criticize Democrats and decry the integrity of the Special Counsel investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign prior to the 2016 presidential election.

In analysis by the Washington Post, a publication that Bezos owns, the question is posed as to whether the drama unfolding is a partisan political attack inspired by President Trump’s allies or simply a salacious gossip story presented by a paper that is known for exactly that.

It is, however, well established that Trump and the head of AMI, David Pecker, have long been associates both personally and professionally, with Pecker’s publishing company at one time publishing a Trump magazine.

Bezos himself has publicly speculated on the reason behind the expose, drawing a connection to the Saudi royal family, who have also had previous dealings with AMI.

“For reasons still to be better understood, the Saudi angle seems to hit a particularly sensitive nerve,” Bezos said.