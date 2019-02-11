‘Midsomer Murders’ Star Neil Dudgeon Attributes The Show’s Success To ‘Posh People Behaving Badly’

The actor says that the show has lasted over two decades because posh crimes are 'less sordid.'

Actor Neil Dudgeon has a point with his theory about the success of his series, Midsomer Murders, the British murder mystery series which streams on Netflix, Acorn TV, and Britbox. He believes that people from all walks of life tune in because everyone can get behind the idea of the rich and famous behaving badly.

The Daily Mail says that Dudgeon, who has been part of the long-running series since 2011, believes that the crimes on Midsomer Murders tend to be of the upper-middle-class variety and so they tend to be “less sordid” and not quite as grisly as some of the other murder mystery shows on television.

Dudgeon continues with his theory explaining that he’s not trying to sound like a snob when he says that while someone always ends up dead on Midsomer Murders, it’s not generally blood and gore killings.

“Without being snobby, there’s something more sordid about working-class people drinking, getting violent and killing each other in a terrace house. For the working classes it’s a desperate act of necessity; with the upper classes murder is more of a leisure activity. The majority of ordinary people like to see posh folk behaving badly.”

Dudgeon says that the series has given him ample opportunity to think about all the ways a person can be killed, and his favorite from Midsomer Murders is the man who got killed after being tied to a tree, smeared with truffle oil and mauled to death by a wild boar.

Other murders have been someone drowning in vats of cider, soup, and being crushed by wheels of cheese. While there is always murder involved, the show finds a way to always introduce an element of camp that leaves viewers smirking if not outright laughing at the end of the episodes which tend to delve into gallows humor.

Over the seasons of Midsomer Murders, that cast has changed but it’s always styled as an ensemble, says the Inquisitr. The first lead detective was actor John Nettles, who, with the help of a junior detective always managed to get to the bottom of all the dirty deeds done in the fictional Midsomer region of England.

The success of Midsomer Murders in North America caught the producers and cast by surprise, but like Agatha Christie murder mysteries, they travel nicely across the Atlantic Ocean to find their place on PBS as well as on the various streaming services.