Elsa Hosk Flashes Cleavage & Makes A Kissy Face On Instagram

Elsa Hosk was featured in a new Instagram post by Victoria’s Secret, and it’s Valentine’s Day-themed. She sported a t-shirt bra with tons of kissy lips on it in pink and red. The straps were also pink, and the model puckered her lips for the photo. She also wore her hair down, and looked great in dark mascara and pink lipstick. The model has a lot to be excited about right now, including sharing a cover of Vogue Beauty that she was featured on. The cover photo showed Elsa in a gold dress, as she laid her chin on her right hand. Her hair was slicked back in soft waves, as she accessorized with a circular pair of earrings with a simple design.

Prior to that, Hosk shared some of her glamorous outfits from the weekend. She wore a classic-looking silver dress, which had thin straps and light floral accents. She kept warm with a large white coat and fuzzy fur or faux fur lapels. Plus a couple of days ago, the model looked posh in a bright blue dress. It was a short miniskirt with fun, fuzzy accents on the chest. Just like with her silver dress, Elsa made sure to wear a jacket on top because the weather is cold. This time, it was an oversized leather jacket

The model previously opened up to Vogue about some of the pros and cons of working as a model. One of her biggest breaks was when she became a Victoria’s Secret model, which put her on the map for good.

“I mean, it’s pretty amazing – but there are bad things about every job I guess. There’s a lot of travel, which means being alone in hotel rooms, but in exchange for the job we do, it’s nothing to complain about. Being here in London is so exciting – we’re all together in the hotel, we flew here together – so it feels really different from New York. It’s like being back at school, on a field trip! I just can’t wait to get to Earl’s Court.”

Hosk also reflected on what it’s like backstage during the annual VS Fashion Show, and talked about the work that goes into every look, saying, “Even getting the feathers through customs, all those wings – they weigh so much – I just think it’s incredible.”

And while she’s busy throughout the year with VS-related engagements, most recently she’s worked with Ralph and Russo and J Brand Jeans.