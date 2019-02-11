‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Genevieve Morton Plays With Lion While Donning A Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Genevieve Morton proves that she is just as wild as the wildlife of her native continent. Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram to share a sizzling throwback snapshot from her 2012 photo shoot with the magazine’s Swimsuit Edition from the Zambia issue, in which she poses with a lion while rocking a barely-there bikini.

In the shot in question, the South African beauty is featured in a colorfully patterned two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top that ties around Morton’s neck, highlighting her busty figure. Her matching bottoms sit low on her hips, helping accentuate the model’s hourglass figure, particularly her full hips and strong thighs.

The 32-year-old model has her body toward the camera as if walking toward the onlooker while she grabs the tail of a young lion that is walking next to her. Morton has her right arm resting on her head as she looks fiercely into the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing her blonde hair straight, with bangs falling to her eyebrows. She appears to be wearing little to light makeup, highlighting her natural features.

Model and cat were captured in a gorgeous savanna setting, dotted by dry trees and yellowing low vegetation that perfectly matches the color palette of the photo.

In the caption, Morton joked that the crazy cat lady was coming through.

The snapshot, which Morton shared with her 365,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,700 likes and more than 200 comments within a couple of days of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty.

“That is so beautiful and amazing photograph,” one fan gushed.

However, some users had an issue with her handling the wild animal.

“Very sad that lions are exploited this way, not in their natural habitat and treated as pets. When they attack we are shocked and the lion is put down. We all want to be close to lions like this and have this experience but there is a bigger picture to be considered. Please educate yourself on these cruel practices,” another one chimed in.

As the Daily Caller pointed out, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition shared a video of Morton’s photo shoot with the lions on YouTube in 2017, showing snippets of the model’s time in Zambia posing for the 2012 edition.