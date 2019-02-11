March Food Stamp Benefits At Risk As Another Government Shutdown Looms

Whether March Food Stamp benefits will pay out is currently up in the air.

While the partial government shutdown is technically over, the poorest individuals in the United States continue to suffer from the aftershock. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the SNAP program paid out the February benefits early before the contract expired and they lost the necessary funding to do so.

Unfortunately, releasing the February food stamp benefits early – not too many days before the government shutdown ended – may have created more problems than it solved.

Some recipients, unaware they had received both January and February benefits, overspent and improperly budgeted causing them to run out long before the month of March arrives.

According to NPR, some states – such as Pennsylvania – are in crisis mode as their residents struggle to keep food in their homes.

Daniel Davenport – who is 45-years-old and does have a part time job – relies on food stamps to make ends meet. In January, the $182 he is used to getting every month was surprisingly loaded to his SNAP card twice. According to Davenport, the extra payment felt like a bonus even though it was actually intended to buy two months’ worth of groceries.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture – who is in charge of the SNAP program – made the decision to release February payments early because they didn’t know when the shutdown would end, and they didn’t want people to go without their benefits.

For Davenport, and many others, they have already spent most of their February stamps to keep their pantries nice and stocked. Unfortunately, some have anywhere from five to six weeks before they will see another food stamp payout.

February food stamp benefits came early during the shutdown. Now many are struggling to keep food on the shelves — as 42 million Americans must wait until March for their next round of benefits. https://t.co/72PGW7rmwU — NPR (@NPR) February 9, 2019

NPR goes on to report the other big issue that is causing so many to panic is the end of the government shutdown is believed to just be temporary. If the government shuts back down this week as many expect it will, the food stamp benefits for the month of March could be at risk.

This presents a problem because it would put people at five and six weeks with no food stamp benefits and no sign of when they would receive more.

Secretary Teresa Miller of Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services is encouraging residents who are not struggling financially or suffering from the shutdown to consider donating food items to local food banks to help feed those who were hit so hard by the shutdown.

⚠️ March Food Stamp Benefit Update ⚠️ If you're unsure what your regularly scheduled day is, you can check here: https://t.co/R2UteyfFkG pic.twitter.com/Dsp8OeRFNa — MO Social Services (@DSS_Missouri) February 7, 2019

Miller went on to explain that she isn’t just dishing the advice out, but also doing her part to chip in to make sure the residents of her state do not go hungry.

“I wrote a check that was a little higher than what I normally write, because I’m concerned about people this month,” she explained.

According to Miller, the SNAP program – all across the U.S. – did send out letters to explain why people received two payments instead of one. Unfortunately, the letters did not come until after the payments were received and some reported never receiving the letters at all.

No food stamps for March either… I already have a tight budget. — Ashley.???? (@JurassicNova) February 10, 2019

@realDonaldTrump PEOPLE NEED THERE SNAP FOOD STAMPS FOR MARCH — CLARISSA MOORE (@CLARISS29533764) February 10, 2019

I just checked on the status of food stamps and to my dismay, I found out that because of the way things are going in our Government, and President Trump's reasons which are becoming many by the day for building a wall, food stamps for March will not be coming in. — Jacob C Herrod (@herrod_c) February 8, 2019

Technically, federal officials have told states they have the green light to release March benefits early, the same way they released February benefits. Many people – such as Miller – believe releasing more benefits early is just going to cause the current problems with people not having food to continue.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. If another shutdown occurs, this situation is only going to get worse for the people caught in the middle,” Miller added.