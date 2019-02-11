Supermodel Adriana Lima Stuns In A Little Black Dress At A New York Fashion Week Event

Former Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima recently stunned everyone as she attended a party hosted by Maybelline to celebrate the New York Fashion Week. And because her 12.3 million fans are always eager to see her new pictures, the 37-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Sunday evening and shared new snaps from the event which melted many hearts.

In the first snap, the Brazilian bombshell is featured wearing a little black dress with long, puffed sleeves and a low neckline that allowed her to flash plenty of her famous cleavage.

The model kept her look very glamorous by opting for black stockings in a sheer finish, a pair of diamante-studded black high-heels, and silver drop earrings. Adriana pulled her hair into a sleek bun and wore a dark red lipstick to accentuate her plump lips.

Within a few hours of going live, the post in question amassed 180,000 likes and close to one thousand comments wherein fans and followers showered Adriana with various compliments, calling her “timeless beauty,” “the most beautiful Brazilian model,” “forever sexy,” and “extremely gorgeous.”

One fan also wrote that Adriana has no parallel when it comes to Victoria’s Secret models and she will always be the best. Other fans expressed their admiration for the bombshell by posting countless heart emojis on the picture.

Apart from her solo picture, Adriana posted a group picture from the event too wherein she could be seen posing with fellow supermodel, Gigi Hadid, among others. According to an article by Just Jared, other well-known names who were in attendance at Maybelline’s party included current Victoria’s Secret angel Martha Hunt, American model Hannah Ferguson, Emily DiDonato, Herieth Paul, Danielle Herrington, and Chloe Lukasiak.

And when fans saw the group picture on Adriana’s Instagram, they opined that among all the ladies in the picture, Adriana has stolen the show with her stunning looks, style statement, as well as her enviable figure. The picture became an instant hit, so much so that it racked up close to 80,000 likes within two hours of going live.

Those who follow Adriana know that she doesn’t keep any secrets when it comes to skincare. In a previous interview with Into The Gloss, the model revealed that although travelling makes it hard for models to take care of their skins, she makes sure to prioritize her skincare routine over everything.