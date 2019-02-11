Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Pink Jumpsuit At Grammys

Kylie Jenner hit up the 2019 Grammy Awards with her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked the red carpet looking glam as usual.

According to People Magazine, Kylie Jenner donned a light pink cropped jumpsuit with gloved sleeves with a lace belt. The reality star showed off her famous curves in the form fitting ensemble, which she paired with white heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including large diamond studded earrings.

Kylie wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in a gorgeous updo with wavy tendrils hanging down to frame her face. She also sported a full face of make up, which included a bronzed glow, pink eye shadow and matching blush on her cheeks. She also donned darkened eyebrows and lashes, as well as a nude lip color on her famously plump pout.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott was photographed wearing an all-black outfit, which included dark slacks, a black shirt, and a matching suit jacket over top. Travis was nominated for three Grammy’s this year, including best rap album for Astroworld, best rap song with “SICKO MODE,” and best rap performance for the same song.

The couple also shared some PDA on the red carpet of the lavish event, with Jenner reaching up to kiss her baby daddy as he wrapped his arms around her in a tight hug.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Grammy appearance comes just one day after the couple went all out to celebrate their daughter Stormi Webster’s first birthday.

The pair hosted a huge blowout bash for their only daughter as all of their friends and family gathered together to enjoy the festivities, which included carnival rides, food, and a character show for all of the kids in attendance.

Before the event, Kylie and Travis attended a Grammy themed brunch, where Jenner rocked a revealing red gown, which showed off her ample cleavage and lean legs due to a thigh-high slit.

Recently, Jenner and Scott have been dodging engagement rumors after Kylie was seen rocking a large ring on her left hand. However, the pair haven’t confirmed or denied the speculation.

Sources tell the magazine that Scott and Jenner have been talking about marriage, and plan to tie the knot sooner rather than later. However, they are being cautious when it comes to figuring out their future.

“Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon, [but are] taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.”

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.