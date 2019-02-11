Miley Cyrus Rocks Black Pantsuit At 2019 Grammys & Shoes That Has Everyone Buzzing About

Miley Cyrus shows off her own unique style at Grammys.

Miley Cyrus needed no introduction as she stepped out onto the red carpet at the 2019 Grammys. Despite not having her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, by her side, she certainly wasn’t alone as she arrived to the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. She had her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, right by her side. The trio were coordinated in black and they looked amazing.

Miley is one of the most anticipated stars of the night as the hottest musical artists come together to celebrate their talents. According to Elle, the “Wrecking Ball” singer chose an oversized black pantsuit with a plunging neckline. You can always count on her to show off a little, and sometimes a lot of skin, and this time was no exception. The suit jacket appeared to be too big for Miley’s petite frame, but that is apparently exactly the look she was aiming for. She teamed the jacket with matching cropped pants.

Sticking with her own unique sense of style, Miley Cyrus wore a pair of sparkling high heels, but with a fun twist to them. If you look closely at the actual heels, you can see that they are in the shape of her initials. How cool is that? Her long hair was worn down with loose waves around her shoulders. The 26-year-old singer also had a hearty collection of earrings adorning her ears.

The new Mrs. Hemsworth posed for many photos on the red carpet with her parents and solo. She also took the time to pair up with Shawn Mendes for a few special snapshots together. The twosome performed a duet at the Grammys. They also sang together at the MusiCares Gala on Friday. They took to the stage to sing their version of “Islands in the Stream,” which was originally sung by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. It may be that these two are not done just yet. There may be more to come.

What would a red carpet moment with Miley Cyrus be without her signature tongue pose? Yes, the cameras captured her tongue yet again. She is obviously a very happily married woman with Liam Hemsworth. Who wouldn’t be? They married in December in a quiet, family-oriented ceremony that took the world by surprise.

There is a report by Extra TV that says Hemsworth has been hospitalized. There is no indication what happened to him and there has not been any mention from Miley Cyrus if this is indeed true. Hopefully he’s okay and out soon.