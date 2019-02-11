Hailey Clauson Rocks A Lacy Corset & Matching Thong On Instagram

Hailey Clauson looks like she might be ready for Valentine’s Day, as she posed in a sultry lingerie set on Instagram. The set included a black, lacy corset with five ties with bows in the front, and a matching thong bottom with bow accents. She posed in front of a wood-paneled wall and brown curtains. She wore her hair down, and wore simple makeup including mascara and light lipstick.

It’s Hailey’s first post in several days, with the second newest being a selfie. The selfie showed her rocking a dark brown hair color rather than the blond one in the newest post. She wore orange-tinted aviator sunglasses, giant hoop earrings, and glossy pink lipstick. Prior to that, the model was giving fans a sneak peek at her photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar. The cover showed her in a graphic jacket, while the other shots showed her in a swimsuit, giant red jacket, and a crop top with matching shorts.

The swimsuit photo showed the model with her legs apart and hands on her hips. The swimsuit itself was a very simple-cut one-piece, with the words “VLTN” on the front in large, white font. She also wore a knee-high pair of white boots.

Clauson has made her mark in the modeling industry, with one of her biggest moments being working with Sports Illustrated.

“I didn’t realize how amazing of an experience [working with Sports Illustrated] was going to be until I shot with them. They’re a cool, awesome, happy crew to be around, and they’ve helped me embrace my body. That part alone was amazing. And then once the issue comes out, it gives you a lot more recognition in the mainstream world, so it’s definitely changed my name in many amazing ways.”

Hailey also remembered how “My mom would always tell me about these amazing supermodels [who] almost had superpowers. I was really inspired by them and the fact that they were more than just models.”

Some great examples of supermodels who have expanded past their modeling careers is Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. Both of the women are iconic, and have become well-known as TV hosts of Top Model and Project Runway. Tyra owns a makeup line, while Heidi owns a lingerie and swimsuit line. With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if Hailey decides to do in addition to her modeling. For now, she’s doing quite well for herself and even has 527k followers on Instagram.