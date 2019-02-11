Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In A Light Blue Dress As She Attends BAFTAs With Her Beau Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift recently posted a risqué new photograph on her Instagram account wherein she is featured wearing an elegant, light-blue dress by Stella McCartney that allowed her to flaunt some serious cleavage. To get the picture taken, Taylor sat cross-legged on a couch to show off her full-length dress, smiled and looked at the floor to strike a pose. And within 20 minutes of going live, the picture racked up almost 500,000 likes.

Taylor wore the dress to the 72nd British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) which she attended along with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. And not only that, but according to an article by ET, the “Blank Space” songstress skipped the 2019 Grammys to support her beau at the London ceremony.

As the article detailed, it was a big night for the actor and his co-starts as their film The Favorite was nominated for the highest number of BAFTA nominations this year. And as Taylor also mentioned in her Instagram post, the movie grabbed not one or two but seven awards, including Best Film.

Taylor, however, didn’t pose together with her actor beau at the red carpet but she was later found packing on the PDA with him during an after-party, as witnessed by an attendee who posted some pictures of the couple on Twitter wherein they were featured getting lovey-dovey with each other.

???? IG | danwootton: SUPER CUTE! Taylor Swift just snuck into the #eebaftas dinner and was very affectionate with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on The Favourite table next door. The most affectionate they’ve been yet. #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/Z1CGtHAJFi — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 10, 2019

From the way people reacted to Taylor’s attendance at the BAFTAs, it is clear that it wasn’t expected, and she kept a low profile about it. And upon seeing the two stars, fans wrote that they look very cute together and wished them the best of luck for a long-lasting and happy relationship.

According to an article by E! News, it has been almost a year and a half since Swift and Alwyn started dating. And although the two celebs have made public appearances together, they have never walked a red-carpet event with each other. The article further detailed that the couple was last seen and photographed together in a London pub.

According to a separate article by E! News, a source said that the two lovebirds had a lovely evening together at the pub.

“They were there for several hours on a cold and rainy night. They were in great spirits, cozied up together and gazing at each other with smiles. They seem to really enjoy being at the local neighborhood pubs and frequent them often when they are in town.”

The article further said that although it is no secret that the two are dating, they have decided to keep their relationship private and choose no to talk about it in interviews. Prior to dating Alwyn, Taylor Swift dated Tom Hiddleston from June 2016 to September 2016, per Billboard.