Ricky Martin Attends Grammys With Son Matteo As His Date

Son Matteo, age 10 came dressed in stylish all black.

“La Vida Loca” star Ricky Martin walked the red carpet at the 2019 Grammys with one of his twin sons in tow, and ten-year-old Matteo was dressed to kill in all black including a black motorcycle jacket.

People Magazine says that Martin, who was sporting a new and controversial mustache sang “Havana” in the opening number with Camilla Cabello shaking it almost 20 years after he exploded at the Grammys singing songs from his huge album with “Shake Your Bonbon.”

The singer and actor, who first made his mark with the boy band Menudo and as an actor on General Hospital posed with Matteo and both guys were all smiles, hand in hand.

The two Martin men wore coordinating outfits looking simply like rock stars. Ricky Martin shared a photo on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Matteo’s twin brother Valentino stayed at home with Ricky Martin’s husband, Jwan Yosef and younger sister, baby Lucia, born to the couple via surrogate last year.

Cool cat for a date at The Grammys!!! ????‍????????????⚡️

.@RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/Jw1n6ecy8i — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) February 11, 2019

Martin and Josef publicly announced Lucia’s birth on New Year’s Eve, telling Extra’s Mario Lopez that he has always wanted a baby girl.

“Since my twins were born, I wanted Daddy’s little girl. I want a big family, we want a big family. It’s been beautiful.”

Before Lucia’s birth announcement, Martin was teasing a “secret project” that he had been working on, says the Inquisitr. Marin shared a birth announcement in Spanish and English with all of his fans on Instagram.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we can’t wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia.”

Martin says that he’s happy to show the world perhaps a different version of what they believe a family looks like, with two loving fathers and hopefully many more children. The singer and actor has also been busy this last year with organizing fundraising efforts to help rebuild his home of Puerto Rico including the island’s infrastructure after hurricanes hit the Caribbean.

Martin’s foundation The Ricky Martin Foundation continues to build on the efforts that started with Hurricanes Irma and Maria.