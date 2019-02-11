Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Flaunts Toned Midriff In Crop Top On Instagram

Former Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, shared a new photo with her fans today on Instagram. The image showed her standing next to an exercise machine at a gym, as she sported a black crop tank and tight black leggings. She popped her right foot, and wore her hair in a high ponytail. She smiled for the camera, and detailed in the captions how her goals for 2019 are going so far. Demi-Leigh also has lots to smile about, considering she was recently engaged to Tim Tebow last month.

Nel-Peters has been sharing plenty of photos from her latest engagement with the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine event. The event is conducted in conjunction with 655 churches to honor over 100,000 guests with special needs 14-years-and-older, giving participants an “unforgettable prom night experience.”

She’s clearly devoted to helping Tim with all of his work, as prior to that, she shared a photo with Tim. The two attended Passion City Church, where he was photographed giving a speech. But it’s not just all work for the couple, as Demi-Leigh also shared a cute photo of herself posing in front of the castle at Walt Disney World. She sproted an all-red outfit, consisting of a red jean jacket, white shirt, and red skirt with small ruffle accents on the edges.

Nel-Peters previously opened up to Fox News about her personal life and her experience as Miss Universe. At the time, she also focused on a carjacking experience that left her shaken, and impacted her to advocate for women learning self defense.

“I want to encourage women not to feel weak. Don’t be afraid to speak out. To ask for help does not make you weak. And that was something I felt after I was carjacked. I felt shame. I felt embarrassed. I felt weak about it. That’s not the case at all. Once I did get help, I managed to overcome it and make something special with it, instead of not doing anything about it.”

She also spoke briefly about Tim, noting that “He’s just the sweetest person ever and it’s such an honor for me to be able to get to share my experiences with him.” While wedding details are still in the horizon, the couple is certainly popular among NFL and beauty pageant fans. And while the two of them don’t plaster their social media pages with cute couple selfies, the photos that they do share get plenty of positive attention. Case in point is their photo at Disney, which garnered over 196k likes on Demi-Leigh’s profile, which is almost double of most of her other posts.