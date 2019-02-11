NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reveal Major Plan For DeAndre Jordan Next Summer

Can DeAndre Jordan help the Knicks recruit superstars in 2019 NBA free agency?

DeAndre Jordan was part of the trade package that the Dallas Mavericks sent to the New York Knicks to acquire Kristaps Porzingis before the February NBA trade deadline. With the Knicks holding one of the worst records in the league, most people expected Jordan to be waived and join a legitimate playoff contender.

However, the Knicks don’t seem to have any plan of releasing DeAndre Jordan anytime soon. At this point in his NBA career, Jordan will surely love to play for an NBA team that is capable of contending for the NBA championship title, but as of now, the veteran center said that he’s focused on helping build a winning culture in the Knicks’ organization.

“That didn’t happen,” Jordan said. “I’m here. I got traded here. They wanted me to be here so I’m excited to play here. That’s what I’m focused on. I’m not focused on anything else right now. The organization is great. They’re doing a great job of putting together a team of young guys who are learning how to play the right way. And Fizdale will bring the culture of winning.”

According to Marc Berman of New York Post, the Knicks want DeAndre Jordan to be part of their long-term future. When they traded the face of the franchise, Kristaps Porzingis, to Dallas, the Knicks expressed strong confidence that they could acquire big names in the 2019 NBA free agency. The Knicks believe that Jordan could help them recruit incoming free agent superstars, specifically Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

DeAndre Jordan addresses the "terrible'' Kevin Durant #Knicks https://t.co/NgjeMsl1Pk — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) February 10, 2019

As Berman noted, Knicks President Steve Mills is well-aware of DeAndre Jordan’s friendship with Kevin Durant when they acquired him in the blockbuster deal with the Mavericks. The Knicks are hoping that money and the presence of Jordan could help them convince Durant to leave the Warriors for the Knicks next summer. Having Jordan and Durant will undeniably give the Knicks a strong chance of ending their playoff drought.

However, it remains unknown if DeAndre Jordan really has the power to recruit Kevin Durant to the Knicks. He already tried recruiting him once to the Los Angeles Clippers and failed. Also, the Knicks may consider Jordan as part of their long-term future, but the veteran center could have other plans in the 2019 NBA free agency.

According to a previous Inquisitr article, DeAndre Jordan has expressed his desire to return to Los Angeles when he becomes an unrestricted free agent and reunite with Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers. Some NBA scouts think that Jordan could also choose to sign with the Lakers and team up with LeBron James.