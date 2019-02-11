Robert Pattinson Rumored To Being Considered As Next Batman

The 'Twilight' alum is rumored to being considered as a replacement for Ben Affleck

In the two weeks since Ben Affleck officially announced that he would not be reprising his role as Batman, a lot of talk and rumors have been abuzz on social media as to who Warner Brothers will cast for the role in the next film. One front runner as far as rumors go appears to be Twilight alum, Robert Pattinson.

While there has been no official word on casting as of yet, a wide arrange of actors from a variety of backgrounds are reportedly being considered for the role, the newest of which just might be Robert Pattinson, CBR reports.

The question is – where exactly did this rumor come from?

Recently, a fan artist named BossLogic shared some Photoshop fan art of Pattinson as Bruce Wayne on Twitter. According to CBR it was likely the caption tweeted with the photos that sparked the rumor.

“A choice that I never would have thought to try but been hearing some background chatter about Robert Pattinson being looked at, if the talks (source) are true then all of our predictions were wrong. This might be your new Bruce.”

It appears that Pattinson fans have really jumped on this idea, as other fan art continues to emerge across the web, including this rendition of Pattinson ‘in cowl’ that showed up on Reddit recently, posted by user agentclock.

Robert Pattinson as Batman. I hope you guys enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/h7uO1kjACq — Y. Dell (@girlwbook) February 10, 2019

While many are very gung-ho about the idea of Pattinson in the Bruce Wayne role, some fans are a little concerned that due to his physique he might not fit the bill. The actor as of late seems a little lean and not the thick and muscular stature of what most would expect from batman.

On the Reddit post featuring the Pattionson fan art, several users commented on just this topic.

“Why are people acting like Pattinson can’t beef up? Or that they literally can’t build muscles into his suit. I know it’s hard to admit because the girl you used to like crushed on him, but he’s actually a good actor. They can definitely do worse than this guy,” one user said in defense of the actor.

Another Reddit user agreed: “Robert is 6’1″ and if he works out to bulk up I can see him as a young Bruce and batman. He gets my vote.”

As of right now, no official information has been released by Warner Brothers has to what way they are leaning and Pattinson himself has not commented on this rumor either. Pattinson, however, isn’t the only name people ae currently throwing around as possibilities. Other potential Batmans include Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Gosling, Jake O’Connell, and John Hamm.