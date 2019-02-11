Donald Trump Is ‘Racist’ But ‘Democrats Delve In Racism As Well,’ Says Nina Turner

Political commentator Nina Turner said Sunday that President Donald Trump is “racist” but added that “Democrats delve in racism as well,” the Hill reports.

A former activist, Turner was part of a panel discussion on CNN‘s State of the Union broadcast Sunday. The topic of the discussion were recent revelations pertaining to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. Both men are Democrats, and both of them admitted to wearing blackface in youth.

After another panelist, Democrat Nanette Diaz Barragán of California, made the claim that Donald Trump is responsible for the alleged resurgence of racism in the United States, Turner explained that Donald Trump is being used as an “excuse,” to deal with racism in the United States.

“It’s been going on for far too long in the United States of America. We need some real truth and reconciliation,” she said.

“Yes, President Donald Trump is a racist. There is no doubt about it. But as we have seen, Democrats delve in racism as well.”

Nina Turner pointed out that racism is not a partisan issue, concluding that racism is, in fact, “in the DNA” of the United States.

“We’ve got to stop making this about who is a Republican, who is a Democrat. I want to know who’s a humanitarian,” Turner said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a photo from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook recently resurfaced, causing a major scandal. The photo shows two individuals in racist costumes: one in Ku Klux Klan outfit, and another one in a blackface.

Northam went back and forth between apologizing for the gaffe, and claiming that he is neither of the individuals on the photograph. Intense calls for resignation followed, but the governor has not resigned yet. Some, however, defended his actions.

.@ninaturner: Racism is in the DNA of the United States #CNNSOTU https://t.co/7ffhIt4TSr — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 10, 2019

Former Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Howard Dean defended Northam arguing that he is a “decent” person, but noting that he should resign because Americans are not willing to “put up with this stuff” today.

As CNN reported, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admitted this week to appearing in blackface at a party in the 1980s. Herring, he explained, wore blackface at a costume party he attended disguised as a rapper. “This was a onetime occurrence and I accept full responsibility for my conduct,” Herring said, but Richmond, Virginia has been “plunged into chaos” nevertheless.

Capitalizing on the situation perceived as politically problematic for the Democratic Party, President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that African Americans are “very angry” at the double standard being applied in Virginia.