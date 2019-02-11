‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior In A Barely-There Swimsuit

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser has proven time and again that she puts in a lot of effort in maintaining her insane bikini body. The stunner took to her Instagram account on Sunday, February 10, and treated her 1 million followers to a new video wherein she is featured wearing a barely-there grey swimsuit that left little to the imagination of the viewers.

The video was shot against the breathtaking backdrop of a Japanese hot spring (onsen)situated amid snowy mountains and the model is seen featured stepping out of the water to stand on an icy platform. The video was filmed from behind and Natalie’s face couldn’t be seen but fans and followers were provided with a generous view of the model’s pert derriere and extremely well-toned legs. She let her blonde tresses down and accessorized with just a ring.

Within hours of going live, as of the writing of this article, the video was viewed almost 90,000 times and garnered more than 200 comments wherein fans praised the 28-year-old model for her sexiness. One fan commented that the video made his day, while a female follower wrote that she wishes to have a body like Natalie one day. Another fan expressed his admiration for the Newcastle native and said that he’s in love with Natalie’s booty.

Prior to posting the current video, Natalie shared a photo of herself with her fans wherein she was featured wearing a red bikini while running at the beach. Through the snap, the model flashed an ample among of cleavage and showcased her slim waist that left her fans’ jaws dropped.

Those who don’t follow Natalie regularly will be surprised to find out that the model identifies as a big foodie and in several previous interviews, she has revealed her love for good food. According to an article by Grazia, the model not only loves food herself but also cooks delicious meals for her boyfriend. But when asked about her regular meals that she consumes to maintain her amazingly-sexy body, the model revealed that as far as her breakfasts are concerned, she likes to go for smoothies and likes to add almond milk, frozen blueberries, banana, protein powder, chia seeds and cacao to stay full.

As for her lunch, she considers it her ‘second breakfast’ and she usually opts for eggs with some carbs and leafy greens. However, when she is at home, he likes to cook up some brown rice with spinach, tomatoes and a dash of soy sauce. And as for her dinner, the mode likes to enjoy pastas made from chick peas which she mixes up with a tomato base with heaps of veggies or a coconut cream sauce.