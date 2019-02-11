Donald Trump Mocks Democratic Presidential Hopeful Amy Klobuchar On Twitter

Almost immediately after Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar entered the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to mock the three-term senator over her timing, using the opportunity to poke fun at global warming.

At about 2 p.m., Trump took to his favorite social media platform to deride Klobuchar for pledging to fight against global warming while standing in heavy snow at the announcement in Minneapolis, which, in the president’s view, is a sign that the phenomenon isn’t happening, as The Hill reported.

“Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!”

The senator, who is the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from her home state of Minnesota, explained her goals and vision for the country, which includes focusing on environmental issues. As The Hill pointed out, Klobuchar, 58, said she would “put forth sweeping legislation to invest in green jobs and infrastructure” if elected president. In addition, the presidential hopeful declared that directing the U.S. to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord would be a day-one priority of her administration.

I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the State of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/mNmvFQOJ5V — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 10, 2019

Klobuchar is banking on her moderate politics, Midwestern roots and carefully cultivated history of bipartisanship to appeal to large portions of the population, hoping to cut through the polarization that has marked the current political climate, the New York Times contended.

Standing on a snow-covered stage along the banks of the Mississippi River where temperature were just about hovering above single digits, Klobuchar pledged to “focus on getting things done,” if elected. While the senator didn’t mention Trump by name, she declared the country deserved better than “foreign policy by tweet,” in a clear jab at the president, The Hill pointed out.

Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

Klobuchar also appeared to take a jab at former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who chose not to visit Wisconsin extensively during the 2016 election, by saying she would make the state one of her priorities, a separate report by The Hill noted.

“We’re going to be in Iowa and in Wisconsin,” Klobuchar said during her campaign announcement. “I think we’re starting in Wisconsin because as you remember there wasn’t a lot of campaigning in Wisconsin in 2016. With me, that changes.”

Klobuchar is the fifth woman currently serving in Congress to announce her candidacy, joining a crowded and diverse race of Democratic presidential hopefuls, as the New York Times reported.