Meghan Trainor Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Jumpsuit For The Grammys

Meghan Trainor is looking fabulous for the Grammys this year, as she flaunted her cleavage in a white jumpsuit by Christian Siriano. A photo of the outfit was posted to Siriano’s Instagram account, which revealed that the silver accents were made of crystals. The top had a constructed shoulder with two glittering pads, along with a deep v-neck that dipped a little above her waist. The jumpsuit also had a cinched waist with the crystal accents, along with long sleeves with more crystal accents at the cuffs. The bottom of the jumpsuit featured dramatic flared pants. Meghan wore her hair down and combed back, along with sparkly earrings.

Trainor shared another photo yesterday from a Delta Grammys party, where she sported a low-cut black suit with no shirt underneath. She cinched her waist with a sparkly belt, and wore her hair down with a deep side part. The singer accessorized with a fun, furry hand clutch. She also raved about the Ella Mai performance, which she said left her “speechless.”

She’s been busy lately promoting her new music on “The Love Train EP,” which seems to be well-timed with Valentine’s Day around the corner. The cover art includes a pink train with a heart-shaped box in the back, along with hearts coming out of the train instead of smoke.

Previously, Meghan opened up to the BBC about some of her personal life, and even revealed her creative process.

“Melodies are very easy for me. I can get that done in minutes. But the words, I had to learn how to craft them perfectly, and All About That Bass was the first time I was like, ‘every part of this is genius and I love it.'”

Trainor also addressed a vocal cord surgery that she had to deal with in 2015, and noted that “Before the surgery, you have to sign papers that say, ‘if you can’t sing again it’s not our fault.’ But my voice came back stronger. It’s like starting from scratch. You get a clean slate. You get beautiful cords. So I was singing my butt off.”

And of course she kept up her momentum even until now, four years later. And it’s not just her career that she’s celebrating, as she also recently wed Daryl Sabara, and she gushed about it on the Grammys red carpet, according to E! News. She noted that she’s super into him right now, and even joked that “It’s gross!”