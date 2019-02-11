Lady Gaga Sobs After Winning BAFTA And Grammy Awards For ‘A Star Is Born’

A Star Is Born was nominated for six trophies at the EE British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, which were presented in London, on Sunday, February 10. Director and star Bradley Cooper attended the ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, while his leading lady, Lady Gaga, stayed in the U.S. to go to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, which were taking place on the same date.

Unfortunately for all of the people that worked hard on the blockbuster film, it lost five of the awards it was up for (Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress, and Leading Actor), as previously reported by the Inquisitr. However, the movie about two musicians who fall in love did win in one important category: Original Music.

Songwriters Cooper, Gaga, and Lukas Nelson (son of music legend Willie Nelson) won the BAFTA, edging out those that contributed to the music in the movies BlacKKKlansman,If Beale Street Could Talk, Isle of Dogs, and Mary Poppins Returns.

“I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen, and I got to do it with some of the best musicians in the world. The music was the heartbeat of the film,” Cooper said during his onstage acceptance speech, reported Variety.

Since Gaga couldn’t show her appreciation for the BAFTA in person, she took to social media to express her elation.

On Twitter, the 32-year-old entertainer shared a photo of herself on a sofa, surrounded by white blankets. She is sitting cross-legged, and has her David Bowie T-shirt stretched out over her knees. Gaga is also sobbing into her hands, which are covering her face and hiding her tears of joy.

“We made a film about music. This means the world to me,” she wrote, while also thanking the fans who supported A Star Is Born.

I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/nD8QZgwySB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

A couple of hours later, as Gaga was getting all dolled up for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, she was notified that she and Cooper won one of the awards that was not going to be presented on the live CBS broadcast, Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Shallow”). She again tweeted out her feelings.

“I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight,” she wrote on Twitter, while crying her eyes out.

“I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you [Recording Academy] and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you.”

At the end of her message, she posted one loudly crying emoji and 14 red hearts.

Gaga is scheduled to perform at the Grammys, and is nominated for a few more awards — so there may be a lot more tears.