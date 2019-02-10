Samuel L. Jackson Dropped A Major Spoiler For ‘Captain Marvel’ And ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Warning: this article contains potential spoilers for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

Another Marvel Cinematic Universe star has let the cat out of the bag, and it’s not Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland. This time around it’s none other than Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson. The new spoiler covers both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame but significantly affects the latter.

Back in January, Jackson revealed in an interview (via BGR) that Captain Marvel can time travel. Yes, fans knew she was super powerful but now they know she has the ability to travel backward and forwards in time. This isn’t even the big spoiler Jackson let loose, but it is the basis for his most recent comment.

“I guess we might figure out that she can do things that nobody else can do. She can time travel, so maybe she can get ahead or behind or whatever, and figure out what all that is. The fact I have the pager 20 years later – it gets addressed in an interesting sort of way.”

Fans were wondering why Nick Fury used a pager to communicate with Captain Marvel at the end of Infinity War and it seems like they might have their answer. Could Nick Fury be paging Captain Marvel from the ’90s to time travel forward and help with the events of Infinity War? Why is she still in the ’90s if Nick Fury is in the present day? There are a lot of questions to be answered but it looks like fans will be getting them sooner rather than later.

The fact that Captain Marvel can time travel is a spoiler enough seeing as that is supposed to be the general theme in Endgame. The remaining superheroes are expecting to travel through time to reverse the effects of the Decimation and hopefully bring back those dusted away to reality.

Jackson even paralleled Captain Marvel to Thanos himself.

“So now we know we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos, and at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of,” he stated.

It could have been another hint that Captain Marvel is just as powerful as Thanos and will be the key to defeating him in Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.