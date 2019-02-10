Liam Endures Racism During Tonight’s ‘Shameless’ Episode [Spoilers]

Prior to a paternity test confirming he did – in fact – belong to both Monica and Frank, Liam (played by Christian Isaiah) had always been a bit of a baffling member of the Gallagher family because of his race.

While partaking in his own business venture to help contribute money to the family squirrel fund – so his sister Debbie doesn’t make him sleep outside for not paying his dues – Liam set up a lemonade stand in tonight’s episode of Shameless.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers from tonight’s episode.

Liam and a few of his friends appeared to be having a pretty substantial amount of success after setting up a lemonade stand to bring in some extra cash to give to Debbie to go toward the bills. Unfortunately, his successful business venture was cut short when the woman who owned the house, he was selling near took issue with Liam setting up shop in front of her home.

While he had his friends were not damaging her property or blocking her driveway, it didn’t stop the woman from going in the house and calling the cops.

Seemingly taking issue with Liam and his friends – all being of color – selling lemonade near her home, the woman continued to apply pressure to the police officer who showed up until he encouraged the boys to pack up the lemonade stand for the day.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

The police officer, however, didn’t appear to agree with the woman as he dropped $20 in the money collection container and encouraged Liam and his friends to consider buying a permit so they could continue to sell lemonade without the woman causing problems.

The youngest member of the Gallaghers – other than Franny of course – packed up his lemonade stand before heading home to tell his family he was no longer able to make anymore money because of the woman who called the cops on him.

Fiona, who was sitting on the couch when he came in the door and explained, quickly darted up the stairs and announced what happened to the rest of the family.

Before too much more time passed, the entire Gallagher family as well as everyone else in the neighborhood set out to enjoy a block party right outside the woman’s home.

“Welcome to the Southside B****,” Fiona exclaimed before later explaining that she was the sister of the black boy the woman took issue with selling lemonade in front of her home earlier that day.

Unsurprisingly, the woman responded to the hostile situation by calling the cops again.

While this episode of Shameless is already available via the streaming app, those without the steaming app can watch it tonight only on Showtime.