Disney Reportedly Looking At A Follow-Up Or Live-Action Of Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

More than 25 years later, and it seems as if Halloween Town may be paid another visit.

The Walt Disney Company has been working on taking many of its animated classics and turning them into live-action/CGI films. It’s not only a way to update things, but they have proven to be incredibly successful at the box office. With that same idea in mind, Disney is reportedly looking at continuing one of its most popular stories ever by doing a follow-up film to Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Over the last few years, Disney has brought forth live-action remakes of Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty). In March, a live-action version of Dumbo will hit theaters with The Lion King coming later this summer.

Disney knows that most of those in their older audiences will want to see the new looks at these classics while new generations can be introduced to them. That is most likely why Disney is reportedly kicking the tires on a follow-up to The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The first film was released in October of 1993 and it just celebrated its 25th anniversary last year with plenty of proof that fans still love it. That being the case, Moviehole is reporting that Disney is thinking of doing something with the film whether it is a follow-up/sequel or perhaps even a live-action version.

Disney

The original film has truly become a classic with its incredible stop-motion animation, great story, and awesome soundtrack. Jack Skellington is the king of Halloween Town, but he soon learns about Christmas Town and feels as if the two holidays may have a way to be combined into one.

There is no doubting the immense popularity that The Nightmare Before Christmas has picked up over time.

Every year at Walt Disney World, the fall season sees a number of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties at Magic Kingdom which include a meet-and-greet with Jack and Sally. At Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, the meet-and-greet turns into one with Sandy Claws.

At Disneyland Park, the Haunted Mansion undergoes phenomenal changes during the Halloween and Christmas seasons. The iconic attraction takes on a new look with the “Haunted Mansion Holiday” as it becomes themed to Tim Burton’s film.

Danny Cox

As of this time, there is nothing set in stone and Disney has said nothing regarding something new happening with The Nightmare Before Christmas. Tim Burton’s classic is one that will seemingly live on forever in re-releases, home releases, sing-alongs, in-park character meets, and more.

With all of the different remakes that Disney is doing with some of their other classics, it would not be surprising to see The Nightmare Before Christmas given a second look. If Tim Burton and Danny Elfman weren’t a part of it, that may bring about a cause for concern, but all fans can do is wait and see what happens.