Carl Gets Real Job & Handsy Boss In Tonight’s ‘Shameless’ Episode [Spoilers]

Carl Gallagher (played by Ethan Cutkosky) has never had any trouble making money to put toward the family’s squirrel fund. Drug dealer, unfortunately, isn’t something the young Gallagher can put on his resume as a job skill. With his older sister Debbie on everyone’s tail to start bringing in money to help pay the bills, Carl is forced to look into getting a job in tonight’s episode to do his part to pay the bills.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers from tonight’s episode.

Early in the episode, Carl reveals he applied to 20 or more jobs only to finally have an interview for one. Unfortunately, the young Gallagher takes on the job only to learn after the fact he isn’t actually doing anything in the popcorn shrimp joint – he is wearing a pirate costume and spinning a sign instead.

While Carl struggles to spin the sign and promote the business, he gets milkshakes and food thrown at him while customers flip him off and berate him. Things get worse when a crew he used to run with recognizes him and accuses him of selling drugs on their corner.

Carl insists he has gone clean and is working a legitimate job, but it doesn’t stop his former crew from hoping out of their vehicle and chasing him down the street only to flip him upside down and shake him down to make sure he isn’t carrying any drugs on him.

Isabella Vosmikova / Showtime

Afterward, Carl enters his new place of employment to ask his boss if there are any jobs he can work inside of the restaurant as working outside isn’t going over too well for him.

Unfortunately, his boss bursts his bubble when she reveals her incredibly tall stack of overly qualified applicants and no where to put them. She, however, insists that Carl is doing an excellent job as the new sign twirler – as he increased their business by 20 percent – and begs him to stay.

Things may get a little awkward for Carl in other ways as his new boss appears to have an admiring eye for the young Gallagher as she offered to help him put his costume on and pulled him into a warm – and handsy – embrace after he came into the store and revealed he had been attacked.

The young Gallagher did show off one benefit to his new job when he brought home a bucket of popcorn shrimp and French fries to help feed the family.

What can be better than season 10? Always been one of my favorite numbers. I’m fifth from the left. #Shameless pic.twitter.com/L0W917PBlB — William H. Macy (@WilliamHMacy) January 31, 2019

New episodes of Shameless are available each Sunday only on Showtime.