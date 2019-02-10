‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory: ‘Infinity War’ Trailer Scenes Appear In New Movie

Most theories surrounding the upcoming Avengers: Endgame film are pretty out there, but once in a while one comes around causing fans to think twice. That’s just what’s happened with a new theory a Redditor has suggested which revolves around the trailer for Infinity War. It might already seem pretty confusing, but it all has to do with time travel and how the good folks at Marvel might have planned out these movie trailers to be more than just trailers.

BigMartin58 is suggesting that several scenes in the first trailer for Infinity War will take place in the Endgame movie. Fans will remember there are two distinct points in the Infinity War trailer that either did not happen at all in the film or were digitally altered.

One scene is the altered image of Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet which only has two stones in the trailer, but has five in the movie. The theory is suggesting after the Avengers travel back in time, Thanos will only have two Infinity Stones before the fight on Titan as a result of their meddling in the past.

The other famous scene left out of Infinity War was shown at the trailer’s end while Captain America, the Hulk, Black Widow, Black Panther, War Machine, and the Winter Soldier are running with the army of Wakanda. It was the most mind-blowing scene in the trailer and fans were shocked when it never made it into the film. The theory believes this scene will take place in Endgame during another moment when the Avengers time travel.

The Redditor suggests watching the Infinity War trailer from the perspective of believing it’s the trailer for Endgame. The user believes it will give viewers a whole new take on the trailer and even confuse them.

“Everything that occurs within the first minute of the trailer remains the same between both movies. The first change that occurs is Tony Stark at exactly 1 minute in. In Infinity War, his suit was being put on, but in the trailer, he is wearing regular clothes,” the beginning of the theory reads.

The Redditor goes on to explain the other changes in detail throughout their theory.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.