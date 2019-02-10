Victoria’s Secret Models Martha Hunt & Lorena Rae Flaunt Flawless Figures In Behind-The-Scenes Instagram Snap

Martha Hunt took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a sexy black-and-white snapshot of herself donning a low-cut black swimsuit that showcases her flawless figure as she poses next to a fellow Victoria’s Secret model, the German beauty Lorena Rae.

In the snapshot in question, Hunt, 29, is rocking the black one-piece as she strikes a seductive pose in front of Rae. Hunt has one leg slightly propped in front of the other, making her derriere pop and helping accentuate her slender physique.

The North Carolina native has one arm crossed in front of her body while she grabs a strand of hair with the other. Her blonde tresses are down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulder and partially cover her face. She is looking fiercely into the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

Rae, 24, on the other hand, is rocking a black crop top with straps that go over her shoulder paired with casual striped shorts that expose her incredibly toned abs. The Diepholz native is wearing her chestnut hair parted down the middle. She is also looking intently at the camera with her lips parted in a coy smile.

In the caption, Hunt explained that the photo was taken with someone’s iPhone as they played with light.

The snapshot, which Hunt shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, had garnered more than 66,300 likes and more than 300 comments at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to point out the explosion of beauty concentrated in the photo.

“You two looking absolutely stunning,” one user wrote.

“Two very gorgeous ladies!” another one pointed out.

Rae also shared a similar photo to her own Instagram page. Unlike Hunt, who only tagged Victoria’s Secret in the post, Rae added a geotag showing that the pair posed for the snapshot at the Pier59 Studios in New York City.

As W Magazine pointed out at the time, Rae reportedly dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2017. According to the report, the actor was first spotted hanging out with the German model in August of that year having lunch on Park Avenue after spending the day at MoMa’s PS1.

According to Grazia magazine, Rae made her debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2018 after missing a spot the previous year, and she and Hunt appear to have struck a friendship since then. Ahead of her big day, Rae told the magazine that her sister and best friend were flying over from Germany to watch her walk in the show and to enjoy a break from the rigorous diet.

“My sister and my best friend flew in from Germany to support me walk the runway and enjoy the cheat day!” she said.