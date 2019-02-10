Fiona Gets Fired & Heads To Jail In Tonight’s ‘Shameless’ Episode [Spoilers]

As die-hard Shameless fans know, Emmy Rossum (who plays the role of Fiona) is departing from the series this season. Unfortunately, fans of Fiona have had to watch as she self-destructs over the course of Season 9 after losing all her money, her real estate property, and her boyfriend.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers from tonight’s episode.

For a very brief and fleeting moment, Fiona appears to turn a corner in tonight’s episode when three men enter Patty’s and find Fiona alone, drunk, and counting money. What appeared to be shaping up to be a very bad situation was diffused when a male employee working in the kitchen surfaced to ask if Fiona was alright and effectively scared off the men.

Terrified after what happened – and drunk – Fiona locked and closed the restaurant. When her boss visited the restaurant the next day, it was discovered that Fiona had called the police about the incident only to not answer the door when they showed up.

After treating both her customers and her employees like dirt for weeks, closing the 24-hour business and calling the police was the last straw for Fiona’s boss who decided to terminate her immediately.

Fiona’s termination was truly unfortunate as it happened just after she decided to sober up and throw away all the booze in the house. Guzzling booze like water for a while now, however, left her oozing the smell of booze from her pores which didn’t sit well with her boss.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime

In true Gallagher fashion, she returned home and promptly went digging through the trash can outside to recover all the beer bottles she had thrown away before announcing to her family she had been fired over “bulls***.”

Toward the end of the episode, Fiona learns her brother was the victim of racism and throws a last-minute block party to welcome the racist neighbor to the neighborhood.

Fiona, unfortunately, takes things a little too far and hops the woman’s fence before decking her in the face for being rude to her brother Liam.

Chuck Hodes / Showtime

Things take a turn for the worse when police – that the woman called before coming outside – arrive just after Fiona decks her in the face. Also in true Gallagher form, Fiona takes off in an attempt to run from the police before being captured and hauled back to the police car in cuffs.

Noticeably, the police took Fiona but did nothing to break up the block party outside of the woman’s home.

New episodes of Shameless air every Sunday only on Showtime.