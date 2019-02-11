’90 Day Fiance’s’ Ashley Martson And Jay Smith Accused Of ‘Fraud’ By Fans And Cast Members

It’s been an eventful weekend for Ashley Martson And Jay Smith of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. The couple, who fans believed were separated, were spotted together strutting around New York for fashion week despite claims that they were still not back together. Fans were quick to call out Martson for being in New York after claiming she had been dealing with health issues and even previously set up a GoFundMe to collect donations.

It’s clear fans of the reality star felt duped and have even accused Martson of faking her lupus diagnosis, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

As a result of the criticism, Martson has reportedly lost followers and endorsement deals. The couple is also being criticized by fellow 90 Day cast members after Smith accidentally went live on an account the couple claimed was fake. The “fake” account had been posting malicious content and leaking photos of the couple and the pair claimed Martson’s ex-best friend was the person behind it.

After accidentally going live on the account, both Martson and Smith deleted their social media pages in an attempt to avoid the backlash but the damage was already done. Jon Walters, who also appeared on the series, shared screenshots of a conversation he had with Smith, where he accused the couple of being “scammers.”

“You’re famous for being a liar, a fraud, and a cheat – congratulations. You’re both nothing but pathetic little scammers,” Walters wrote in his message, according to Soap Dirt.

Several other 90 Day cast members have also called out the couple and shared their thoughts on the issue, including Paola Mayfield. She said she felt betrayed by the couple and that Martson had lied to her regarding the information being leaked. Mayfield also apologized to fans for unintentionally misleading them by promoting Martson’s GoFundMe page.

The entire ordeal has been documented on the Instagram page of reality TV blogger, John Yates.

In an attempt to explain the situation, Martson posted several messages, including one where she reportedly admitted that she and husband Jay never actually broke up. Martson blames TLC and said they “were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active.” She went on to say that by revealing this information that she would be breaking her NDA and will not be paid for future episodes of the show.

Martson also posted a video to her Instagram account to prove that her lupus diagnosis is real but fans still remain skeptical. An unnamed source alleged that the medical platform Martson showed in her video can actually be modified by users and so the information may or may not be accurate, according to Soap Dirt.

TLC has yet to comment on the drama.